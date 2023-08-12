Covington Business Council to feature Mayor Joe Meyer and ‘State of the City’ at luncheon meeting

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer will be featured speaker at the monthly luncheon for the Covington Business Council, providing an update on the “State of the City.”

The event will take place August 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel Riverfront.

Mayor Meyer will talk about the “vision” for Covington and the progress made to bring that to fruition. He will address the city’s momentum and point to all efforts being made — visible and behind the scenes — to strengthen the city’s economy and improve the lives of its citizens.

To register for the luncheon, click here.

Meyer has had a long career in public service in Kentucky, having retired as Secretary of the Education and Workforce Cabinet in 2013 after also serving as a state legislator for 15 years. He has also served as a school board attorney and as city attorney for Bellevue.

He has his wife, Dale, live in Seminary Square in Covington and have four children and two grandchildren.

He is serving in his second term as mayor of Covington.