Keeneland’s 80th September Yearling sale has catalogued over 4000 horses, starts Sept. 11

Keeneland’s 80th annual September Yearling Sale, a globally essential marketplace for Thoroughbred racing prospects, has cataloged 4,194 horses for a total of 12 sessions to be held Monday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 23.

Click here for the online September Sale catalog, which will include walking videos of yearlings and links to each consignor’s website.



Print catalogs are expected to be mailed around Aug. 18.

“The September Sale combines a deep selection of quality yearlings at all price points with a history of producing horses that excel at the highest levels, making the auction a ‘must attend’ event for buyers from around the world,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Last year’s September Sale enjoyed a historic run with record gross sales of $418 million. We now look forward to the exciting prospects cataloged this year and to welcoming friends both old and new to Keeneland.”

Format of sale continues



For the third consecutive year, the format of the September Sale will remain the same.



Books 1 and 2 during the sale’s first four days has cataloged more than 1,000 yearlings judged to be the sale’s finest individuals based on pedigree and conformation. This schedule enables major domestic and international buyers to inspect the largest number of exceptional horses possible before the “dark day” on Friday, Sept. 15 when no sale will be held.



Recent standouts sold during Book 1 include champions Echo Zulu, Elite Power and Malathaat along with Grade 1 winners American Theorem, Cave Rock, Gina Romantica, Life Is Good, Tapit Trice and Up to the Mark. Book 1 also produced 2023 Kentucky Derby (G1) Presented by Woodford Reserve runner-up Two Phil’s, a multiple Grade 3 winner.

“Our sales team has worked hand in hand with consignors to intentionally construct a Book 1 designed to present the largest number of exceptional racing prospects possible to our deep buying bench,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “We feel that, similar to last year, these efforts will produce a vibrant momentum that will ripple through the entire auction.”



The September Sale offers the deepest selection of yearlings that will become the next generation of racing stars. As the results show, top performers can be found from Day 1 to Day 12:

• Horses from Book 2 include 2023 champions Nest and Wonder Wheel as well as these recent Grade/Group 1 winners: Preakness winner Early Voting and Belmont winner Mo Donegal along with A Mo Reay, Colonel Liam, Country Grammer, Express Train, Marketsegmentation, Olympiad, Played Hard and Practical Move.

• Book 3 produced 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, Belmont (G1) Presented by NYRA Bets winner Arcangelo and Group 1 winner Sibelius.



• Later books are represented by such 2023 standouts as champion Forte and Grade 1 winner Angel of Empire from Book 4; multiple Grade 1 winner and $2 million earner Casa Creed from Book 5; and multiple Grade 1 winner and $2 million earner War Like Goddess from Book 6.

This year’s September Sale will be held as follows:



Week 1

Book 1 – Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 11-12. Sessions begin at 1 p.m. ET. A total of 379 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Book 2 – Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 13-14. Sessions begin at 11 a.m. A total of 728 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Dark Day – Friday, Sept. 15. No sale will be conducted.



Week 2

Book 3 – Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 16-17. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. A total of 837 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Book 4 – Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 18-19. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. A total of 826 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Book 5 – Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 20-21. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. A total of 820 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Book 6 – Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. A total of 604 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.