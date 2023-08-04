Covington’s annual ‘Pups at the Pool’ event set for Sunday, last day of city’s 2023 pool season

Pooches deserve an afternoon to cool in the pool too, so bring your pup to Goebel Pool on Sunday, Aug. 6, for a tail-waggin’ good time as the pool closes to human swimmers and opens to four-legged paddlers.

Covington Parks and Recreation’s annual “Pups at the Pool” takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at the pool, located at 737 Dalton St.

“The dog swim day has become such a popular event,” said Recreational Program Coordinator Alicia Chappell. “We always look forward to Covington residents bringing their well-behaved pup poolside for an afternoon of fun.”

Parks & Rec will have plenty of giveaways and activities in store for the day.

Registration isn’t mandatory but helpful at covparks.recdesk.com

Be mindful that dogs need to be up to date on their vaccinations, and, upon arrival, owners will be asked to fill out a short form attesting to that.

Saturday is the last day of the 2023 pool season at all City pools.

City of Covington