CVG partners with Dude, Seriously LLC to introduce new hot sauce vending machine at airport

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has partnered with Cincinnati-based Dude, Seriously LLC, to offer a unique hot sauce vending machine at the airport.

The “Dude, Seriously Hot Sauce” vending machine in Concourse A, at the top of the escalators just past Blaze Pizza, features the brand’s award-winning handcrafted hot sauce alongside some of the nation’s top brands including sauces made in Cincinnati and Covington, as well as North Carolina, Texas, New York, and more.

“This initiative at CVG aligns perfectly with our vision of promoting and nurturing the exceptional talent within the Ohio and Kentucky hot sauce community,” said Kai Schneider, Dude, Seriously LLC chief executive officer. “We hope to help everyone achieve the recognition they deserve, not only locally but also worldwide.”

“We are proud to partner with local entrepreneur Kai Schneider and Dude, Seriously which is an innovative brand,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “This first of its kind vending machine will provide a unique retail and gift option for our travelers while showcasing the Cincy region.”

Whether travelers are looking to spice up their own culinary adventures or seeking a unique gift to share the flavors of Ohio and Kentucky with loved ones, this state-of-the-art vending machine offers a range of options to cater to different tastes and heat level preferences.

Full size bottles currently range from $15-$20. Spice levels vary and are listed at www.dudeseriously.com.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport