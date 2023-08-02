Regional all-star blues collective Easy Tiger to bring high-energy performance to Music@BCM Thursday

Behringer-Crawford Museum will welcome an all-star group of blues musicians this week as Easy Tiger takes the Music@BCM stage in Devou Park.

Made up of veteran blues players from the region, Easy Tiger takes the stage, Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. as the 2023 Music@BCM summer concert series continues.

Formed in 2021 as part of a fundraiser for the Cincy Blues Society, Easy Tiger includes the “goddess of the blues” Cheryl Renée on piano and vocals, Blake Taylor from 46 Long on harp and vocals, Mike Mauldin from Mojo Blues Cats on drums, Matt Newman from Johnny Fink and the Intrusions on bass and Bob Herrmann from II Juicy on guitar and vocals. Put them all together and you have a new, high-energy performance, brought from everything that had come before.

Music@BCM takes place each Thursday evening from June 8 through August 24 with family-friendly performances.

BCM is committed to meeting the needs of guests and creating an enjoyable experience for all. With limited seating/chairs available, guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. If you are unable to bring/carry a chair for seating, please ask a staff member for assistance.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on the museum’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org.

