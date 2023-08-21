Duke Energy continues to support students and educators — and invest in workforce development

Duke Energy continues to support students and educators through various funding opportunities that support Duke Energy’s larger corporate initiative that includes supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities through grants and sponsorships that promote STEM education.

“I am proud of Duke Energy’s commitment to education and ensuring opportunities and relevant programs are available to all students,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Our communities benefit from a growing talent pipeline of diverse, skilled workers who bring new and innovative ways of thinking to the table.”

Duke Energy has a long-standing history of investing in diverse learning opportunities for students and educators in Ohio and Kentucky.

In June, Duke Energy awarded $265,000 in Foundation grants to support workforce development, which included many grantees offering educational services to students and educators. In the last 5 years, the Duke Energy Foundation has distributed $1.2 million to local organizations for workforce development. Learning Grove, located in Northern Kentucky, received $30,000 to advance the NaviGo Scholars and NKY College & Career Connector Program. Duke Energy also partnered with Learning Grove over the summer to host a Women in Energy STEM Camp for high school juniors and seniors. This was the first year for the camp, which raised awareness of STEM careers as well as career opportunities within Duke Energy.

“One of the most important investments we can make is in the people and communities we serve,” added Spiller. “By supporting the important work of local students and educators, we are laying the groundwork for a successful workforce of the future.”

Other recent funding and partnerships include:

• $15,000 to Adopt A Class in support of 2023 school year mentoring, including training, engagement and program costs. This is in addition to and expanding upon Duke Energy’s volunteer involvement during the 2022-23 school year, for which the Duke Energy volunteer leads, Angela Easton and Joan Carmack, received an award for being Program Champions of the Year.

• $15,000 to Black Achievers in support of its mission to connect, educate and economically empower the Black community. The grant will help reach and support more than 200 students in 2023 with career days and mentoring while motivating students to go to trade school or college.

• More than $137,000 to Gateway Community & Technical College since 2017. Duke Energy also helped create the Utility Lineworker Program at Gateway in 2020. Approximately 70 students have earned certifications and found employment since the program’s inception.

• More than $32,000 over the last 10 years in STEM scholarships for students, selected by the NKY NAACP attending regional colleges.

• More than $30,000 over the last 10 years to the Hispanic Chamber to award scholarships to students attending local colleges.

• $40,000 to support STEM programming. Each of the following organizations has received a $10,000 grant: Greater Cincinnati STEM Collaborative, iSpace, Boone County Schools, Northern Kentucky University, and

• $30,000 Foundation grant to support Central State University, Ohio’s only public historically Black college and university (HBCU). The grant will support career development opportunities and will provide scholarships to students to help close the financial gap and support retention and graduation.

Duke Energy