Easterseals Redwood opens new facility in Florence; pediatric services, occupational therapy — and more

Easterseals Redwood will hold a ribbon-cutting on the opening of a new facility in Florence at 7627 Ewing Boulevard today.

The new location will offer early childhood education and Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (medical childcare) services.

The expansion includes physical, occupational and speech therapy services as well as the organization’s first Northern Kentucky Community Hub, which will offer programming for adults with disabilities.

Participating in the ceremony opening the facility are Pam Green, president and CEO of Easterseals Redwood, Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore, and the NKY Chamber’s Gene Kirchner.

Tours of the new building were offered after the ceremony.

Easterseals Redwood is currently enrolling for the Florence location.

Easterseals Redwood