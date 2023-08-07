Kentucky Living Magazine celebrating 75 years of highlighting communities across state

Kentucky Living, the flagship publication of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, is celebrating its 75th anniversary of highlighting communities across Kentucky in its August issue.

Since 1948, Kentucky Living has provided millions of readers with trusted energy information, local cooperative updates and all things Kentucky — from home and garden ideas to recipes, travel and the great outdoors.

“The fact that Kentucky Living has been printed, uninterrupted, for 75 years is astonishing,” said Shannon Brock, editor of Kentucky Living. “It is an honor to work with the team at Kentucky Living and to be part of this legacy. Our magazine and website have evolved over time, but our goals and our mission remain the same as 75 years ago: We want readers to be proud Kentuckians, proud consumer-members of their electric cooperatives and educated energy users.”

Each month, Kentucky Living informs readers about energy topics, highlights local businesses and celebrates the people and places that make Kentucky unique.

Additionally, the magazine partners with the governor’s office each year to recognize community improvement projects through Beautify the Bluegrass, and with the secretary of state to promote voter participation. Best in Kentucky is a reader-driven awards program that in 2017 added an annual awards show hosted by Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry.

“The statewide association of electric cooperatives cares about the people in our communities. We are proud to serve our cooperatives, delivering consumer-members a key connection to their Commonwealth through Kentucky Living,” said Joe Arnold, vice president of strategic communications at Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “All who have worked for or with Kentucky Living over the last 75 years have been a part of this journey. It’s a privilege to help show that the co-ops are about more than just electricity. They’re about improving quality of life in the communities they serve.”

Kentucky Electric Cooperatives