Interact for Health awards over $3.7 million to nonprofits working to improve health outcomes

Interact for Health has awarded over $3.7M in grant funding to non-profits working to improve health outcomes and close gaps in the Greater Cincinnati region.
Interact for Health is focusing on mental health, investments in policy and systems change, and building community power.
In this initial round of grant funding, the partners below have been awarded grants based on their dedication to these areas and a commitment to addressing the health disparities that have led to a gap of lifespans up to 26 years between neighborhoods in our region.
As part of the $3.7M investment, $1.3M will go to support partners working in mental health to increase the cultural competence of their workforce and programs.
Mental Health Equity partners include:
Beech Acres Parenting Center
Bracken County Health Department
Center for Healing the Hurt
Central Clinic Behavioral Health
Cradle Cincinnati and Queens Village
Covington Partners
Forever Kings
From Fatherless to Fearless
GLAD House
Lighthouse Youth Services
Love N Action CDC
Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission
Our Tribe
Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses
Nearly $2M has been awarded to partners working on policy and systems change, community power building or narrative change.
Advancing Health Justice partners include:
A Picture’s Worth
Brighton Properties
Center for Closing the Health Gap in Greater Cincinnati
Cradle Cincinnati and Queens Village
City of Forest Park
Communities United for Action
Greater Cincinnati Coalition for the Homeless
Green Umbrella
Groundwork Ohio River Valley
One Community One Family
Price Hill Will
Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio
School Board School
Seven Hills Neighborhood House
The Center for Great Neighborhoods
The Women’s Fund of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation
Working in Neighborhoods
YWCA of Greater Cincinnati
Over $500,000 in grants to amplify youth voice in developing solutions to address the youth mental health crisis.
Amplifying Youth Voice partners include:
Activities Beyond the Classroom
American Youth Foundation
Center for Healing the Hurt
Cincinnati Black Theatre Company
Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES)
Northern Kentucky University
Talawanda School District
The DAD Initiative
WordPlay
Youth at the Center
Interact for Health