Interact for Health awards over $3.7 million to nonprofits working to improve health outcomes

Interact for Health has awarded over $3.7M in grant funding to non-profits working to improve health outcomes and close gaps in the Greater Cincinnati region.

Interact for Health is focusing on mental health, investments in policy and systems change, and building community power.

In this initial round of grant funding, the partners below have been awarded grants based on their dedication to these areas and a commitment to addressing the health disparities that have led to a gap of lifespans up to 26 years between neighborhoods in our region.

As part of the $3.7M investment, $1.3M will go to support partners working in mental health to increase the cultural competence of their workforce and programs.

Mental Health Equity partners include:

Beech Acres Parenting Center

Bracken County Health Department

Center for Healing the Hurt

Central Clinic Behavioral Health

Cradle Cincinnati and Queens Village

Covington Partners

Forever Kings

From Fatherless to Fearless

GLAD House

Lighthouse Youth Services

Love N Action CDC

Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

Our Tribe

Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses

Nearly $2M has been awarded to partners working on policy and systems change, community power building or narrative change.

Advancing Health Justice partners include:

A Picture’s Worth

Brighton Properties

Center for Closing the Health Gap in Greater Cincinnati

Cradle Cincinnati and Queens Village

City of Forest Park

Communities United for Action

Greater Cincinnati Coalition for the Homeless

Green Umbrella

Groundwork Ohio River Valley

One Community One Family

Price Hill Will

Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio

School Board School

Seven Hills Neighborhood House

The Center for Great Neighborhoods

The Women’s Fund of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Working in Neighborhoods

YWCA of Greater Cincinnati

Over $500,000 in grants to amplify youth voice in developing solutions to address the youth mental health crisis.

Amplifying Youth Voice partners include:

Activities Beyond the Classroom

American Youth Foundation

Center for Healing the Hurt

Cincinnati Black Theatre Company

Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES)

Northern Kentucky University

Talawanda School District

The DAD Initiative

WordPlay

Youth at the Center

