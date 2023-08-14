Beshear, Cameron announce face-offs in a series of gubernatorial debates and forums this fall

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron are preparing to face off in a series of gubernatorial debates and forums this fall.

Both campaigns released their upcoming appearance schedule, as well as their running mates’.

Beshear and Cameron first appeared alongside each other this election season at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County.

Beshear and Cameron will participate together in the following events:



• Gubernatorial forum hosted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 20

• Gubernatorial lunch forum hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and WPSD on Oct. 12

• “Kentucky Tonight” gubernatorial debate hosted by KET on Oct. 23 and

• The Kentucky Debate hosted by WKYT on Oct. 24.

Both campaigns indicated the potential for attending additional events throughout September and October.

The running mates — Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and State Sen. Robby Mills — will attend a debate hosted by KET on Oct. 30, both campaigns said.

Cameron’s press release noted that he attended a recent Kentucky Farm Bureau forum while Beshear declined an invitation. However, during the primary election, Cameron was criticized by opponents for missing debates, including the Kentucky Sports Radio debate, for which an empty seat was left on stage for him.

McKenna Horsley covers state politics for The Kentucky Lantern where this story first appeared.