KYTC, ODOT to conduct two open house events to update public on Brent Spence Bridge project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will jointly conduct two open house events this month to update the public of progress being made on the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.
One meeting will be in Kentucky and one in Ohio to allow the public to browse exhibits, review project information, provide comments, and talk one-on-one with the project team.
The public is encouraged to attend at any time during the three-hour event at their convenience.
No preregistration is required.
The schedule for the two events are:
• Wednesday, Aug. 23, 4-7 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel in Covington and
• Thursday, Aug. 24, 4-7 p.m. at the Longworth Hall in Cincinnati.
State officials say attending one of the open house events is a great way to help track the progress of this massive project.
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is designed to improve approximately eight miles of Interstates 71 and 75 through Kentucky and Ohio, including the addition of a new companion bridge to the west of the existing Brent Spence Bridge to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and safety, and maintain key regional and national transportation corridors.
More information is available at www.BrentSpenceBridgeCorridor.com.
The entire project is expected to be completed by 2030.