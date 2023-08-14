National Civics Bee state finals to be held August 18 at KY State Fair; three NKY students competing

Kentucky Chamber Foundation will hold the National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals on August 18 at 2 p.m. at the Kentucky State Fair Exposition Center South Wing in Louisville.

Participants of the Kentucky State Finals are the top participants from six Local Civics Bees that were held across the Commonwealth earlier this year:

• Kaylee Brandon, Paducah Chamber

• Calleigh Oldja, Paducah Chamber

• Luke Whiteside, Paducah Chamber

• Myah Collie, Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber

• Elizabeth Hatton, Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber

• Josey Hite, Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber

• Olivia Teague, Campbellsville-Taylor County Chamber

• Ann DeGrez, Campbellsville-Taylor County Chamber

• Anna Warf, Campbellsville-Taylor County Chamber

• Jiwoo Kim, Southeast Kentucky Chamber

• Javan Dotson, Southeast Kentucky Chamber

• Landon Thacker, Southeast Kentucky Chamber

• Oliver Victor, Northern Kentucky Chamber

• Rashad Agayev, Northern Kentucky Chamber

• Leigh-Nichole Crabbe, Northern Kentucky Chamber

• Jade Smith, London-Laurel County Chamber

• Emma Adams, London-Laurel County Chamber

• Caleb Hammons, London-Laurel County Chamber

The National Civics Bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition hosted by the Kentucky Chamber Foundation in Louisville will aim to inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.