Duke Energy reminds of importance of calling 811 before digging — to protect underground utilities

Duke Energy is reminding professional excavators and do-it-yourselfers of the importance of calling 811 before digging to protect the nation’s underground utility infrastructure, prevent potential injury, and avoid electric and natural gas outages.



“This summer and fall, many homeowners and contractors will work on yard and landscaping projects that require digging or excavating,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Before you pick up the shovel or use excavation equipment, dial 811 at least two business days before digging to help keep yourself and our communities safe and to prevent costly and potentially dangerous damage to underground utility lines.”

Call first, dig second

The national “811 Call Before You Dig” system was created so anyone who plans to dig can make a free call to have underground utility lines clearly marked.

Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for a digging project should call 811 at least two business days before digging begins. The local utilities will then send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.



Digging into the damage data

From January to June 2023, Duke Energy reported damage to 504 natural gas and electric lines in Ohio and Kentucky.



More specifically, there were 406 damages to underground natural gas facilities and 98 reported damages to the electric infrastructure. In 2022, Duke Energy reported more than 1,070 damages to natural gas and electric lines.



“We are committed to the safe operation of our underground infrastructure and the safety of our customers, employees and communities,” Spiller added. “While accidents do happen, most damaged lines can be prevented with a free call to 811.”



For additional information about 811, visit Call 811 Before You Dig. To contact the 811 center in your state, dial 811 or visit call811.com.



