Invasive plants are unhealthy for people, economy, environment; Ohio Valley Cooperative aims to control

The region is being invaded but not by extraterrestrials. We’re experiencing an invasive plant invasion – non-native invasive plants are wreaking environmental and economic havoc across the region.

Forested park areas and backyards overrun with honeysuckle, Callery Pear trees causing environmental and infrastructure (and odor) issues in our neighborhoods, Tree of Heaven crowding out healthy native plants and playing host to another invasive pest – the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly, and the list goes on and on.





With the help of some generous Tri-State foundations, the Ohio River Valley Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (ORV CISMA) is working to do something about it. ORV CISMA is a coalition of nonprofits, agencies, and businesses working to share information and resources to control and remove invasive species in a 22-county area in the Ohio River Valley.

Ohio River Foundation (ORF) coordinates the activities of ORV CISMA and originated the project in 2016, It has received grants from Duke Energy Foundation and L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation to continue and expand ORV CISMA’s invasive plant and tree removal work in the region.

“We need to work aggressively to stop the spread of these invasive plants. Invasives can cause serious harm not only to our environment, but also to our economy and health,” said Ohio River Foundation Restoration Program Manager and ORV CISMA Coordinator Jessica Tegge.

“Because invasive plants are expanding across our landscapes faster than people can stop them – plants don’t recognize property, city, county or state lines – a coordinated approach offers the best chance of reducing their spread. We all have to work together.”



Along with expanding ORV CISMA’s invasive plant and tree removal work in the region, with this additional funding ORF can provide more CISMA resources for its member organizations designed to increase public awareness, engagement and education, elevate regional invasive plant tracking capabilities, and help connect people, businesses, and communities with volunteer opportunities and removal assistance.

Recent ORV CISMA efforts have included expanding website resources including launching a new tool on its website to allow Tri-state citizens to log the invasive plant species they have removed. The tracking tool allows individuals to easily enter the species and number of plants, trees, and/or shrubs removed, along with their general geographic area. The tracker is designed for everyone including public, private, commercial, and industrial property owners to track and submit their efforts.

ORV CISMA has also hosted webinars for the public featuring topics including invasive plant ID, removal techniques, and native plant information.

To learn more visit the ORV CISMA website.