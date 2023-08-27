Thomas More announces Alumni Award recipients, schedule for homecoming weekend Oct. 19-22

The Thomas More University Alumni Association has announced seven alumni to be honored for their professional achievements and continuing commitment to living the mission of the University during the 2023 Alumni Awards.

“We were thrilled by a particularly large number of nominations this year,” says Courtney Kleier, director of Alumni Engagement. “The Alumni Awards Committee had a lot of difficult decisions to make. It has been an inspiring experience to read about not only the great things that our alumni are doing, but to see how their lives have positively impacted those around them.”

The Alumni Awards are given in five specific categories which align with the mission of the University. The Professional Achievement award honors alumni whose career has reached a level of excellence. Linda Robinson and Robert Stevens will both being honored for their professional accomplishments. Two additional alumni are being honored with the Citizenship award to recognize the significant impact they have played on the welfare of their communities through service and leadership. Shannon Culp and Andrew Kulina will receive Citizenship Award for exhibiting a strong commitment to integrity, concern for justice, and service to others.

The Alumni Association Service award will be presented to Patricia Borne in recognition of the time, energy, and expertise she has provided and continues to provide to the University. Professor Emeritus Thomas Gilday has been named recipient of the Lasting Influence award for the positive and lasting impact he has made on the lives of Thomas More students. The final category, the Emerging Leader award, honors recent alumna, Caroline Trennepohl, in recognition of excellence in post-collegiate life and commitment to Thomas More University.

“I am so glad that we, as a University, have the opportunity to acknowledge the impact of individual Thomas More alumni who are living out our mission of contemplating their responsibility to others, the meaning of life, and their place in the world,” adds Kleier.

As a part of Homecoming Weekend, the Alumni Awards dinner takes place in a new venue this year, being held at the Newport Aquarium on Friday, Oct. 20. Thomas More’s Homecoming Weekend includes several additional events held on the Crestview Hills campus from Oct. 19-22.

A Thursday Luncheon will celebrate the 50-year reunion of the class of 1973. On Saturday, the inaugural Morefest Saints Sampling event, a food sampler event that showcasing a variety of local culinary favorites, is being held prior to the Homecoming football game.

The Homecoming game kicks off at noon at Republic Bank Field, where the Saints take on the Hillsdale College Chargers. The Thomas More community can round out their weekend by attending Alumni Mass at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

For more information on Thomas More University homecoming events, visit tmuky.us/alumnievents.

To RSVP for Homecoming events, visit tmuky.us/homecoming.

