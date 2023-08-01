Joseph Lear, ‘quality person, solider,’ promoted to Brigadier General in Kentucky Army National Guard

Kentucky Today

Kentucky Army National Guard Col. Joseph D. Lear, who currently serves as director of the Joint Staff, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general last week at the Boone National Guard Center.

As director of the Joint Staff, the Bardstown resident is the senior military officer responsible for assisting Kentucky’s Adjutant General in managing joint operations and coordinating activities between different branches of the military, ensuring that the Kentucky National Guard can effectively support state and federal missions.

During his remarks at the ceremony, Kentucky’s Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton said Lear’s promotion is well deserved. “Joe is a quality Soldier and a quality person. I expect he’ll be a quality general as well. I have no doubt that any task that we give him, he will get it done. He’s just a responsible person, and to me, that’s one of the key qualities that I respect.”

Lamberton said the promotion is quite an accomplishment.

“Out of 2000 full colonels, only about 35 become general officers, so, it’s a pretty narrow pipeline. Not everybody becomes a general officer. We’re a fairly small pyramid and it gets a lot narrower as we approach the pinnacle of it. Joe Lear, I think, gives us an example of the quality of the folks at that pinnacle.”

Lear responded, “I fully realize how lucky and fortunate I am to be given the position. There are probably a half dozen colonels in our organization who could be standing here today. I will work hard every day to earn it.”

Becoming a brigadier general is not something Lear thought he would ever experience. When he enlisted 37 years ago, Lear expected to serve 20 years and retire as a captain, but his Guard service has changed his perspective, as he says he looks forward to serving as long as possible.

Lear added he is looking forward to getting out and visiting the troops, where he can listen and talk about the future of the Kentucky National Guard.