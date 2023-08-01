2023 Prep Football Previews: CovCath’s column of returning starters includes one of state’s top players

The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18. We will then provide focused coverage of local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
By Blake Lehmann
NKyTribune sports reporter
After being limited to playing in six games due to injury last year, Covington Catholic football player Willie Rodriguez has a renewed sense of purpose heading into his senior season.
“I’m thankful for every season I’ve been blessed with, and I’ll play as hard as I can and leave it all out on the field for my senior year,” said the 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end and outside linebacker.
Rodriguez caught 14 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. Despite those modest numbers, he was a highly touted college prospect at tight end, receiving offers from a long list of Power 5 conference teams.
Earlier this summer, Rodriquez took official visits to Kentucky, Purdue and Virginia Tech before making a commitment with the Wildcats. The national attention he received creates high expectations for the upcoming season, but that doesn’t bother him.
“I don’t really feel any pressure,” he said. “It’s more like motivation while I’m just taking it all in and performing.”
Rodriguez will continue to play on both sides of the ball for the Colonels, resuming his role as outside linebacker on defense. He had 10 tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery in six games last season.
“I still love playing defense even though I was recruited as a tight end,” said the multi-talented athlete who was a state medalist in wrestling last year.
The Colonels have four of the top six tacklers on last year’s team returning. At the top of the list is junior linebacker Tate Kruer, who finished with team-high totals of 72 tackles and four interceptions in his first varsity season.
CovCath coach Eddie Eviston has vacancies to fill in several offensive line positions, but the Colonels have a veteran backfield combination in senior quarterback Evan Pitzer and senior running back Owen Leen.
Leen was the leading rusher and scorer on last year’s team with 1,134 yards and 104 points. Pitzer’s playing time was reduced due to injuries, but he managed to pass for 1,082 yards and 10 TDs in eight games.
“We have some returning guys and some young guys who are going to be able to step up for us,” Rodriguez said. “I think the biggest thing is that we have to trust each other. We just have to trust each other, trust the scheme, and put it all together.”
As part of the statewide football realignment, CovCath was moved from Class 5A to 4A and will be playing in a new district that includes Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes and Mason County. The adjustment to a new district with new opponents poses some obstacles, but Rodriguez said the team looks forward to the challenge.
“We can only control what we can control,” he said. “We obviously weren’t able to control that, so we’re just going to play whoever’s in front of us.”
COVINGTON CATHOLIC COLONELS
2022 SEASON: 9-3 record, lost in second round of Class 5A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 4A, District 5 with Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County.
HEAD COACH: Eddie Eviston (121-30 in 10 seasons overall, 86-22 in eight seasons at CovCath).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – RYLE, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 – at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – DIXIE HEIGHTS, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 – HOLMES, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Grant County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – HARRISON COUNTY, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Mason County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – CAMPBELL COUNTY, 7 p.m.
OTHER 2023 PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS