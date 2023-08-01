NKU announces board of regents’ officers, reappointments, and student regent for coming year

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents named its officers and announces reappointment of Regent Ashley Himes by the Governor of Kentucky. The board also welcomes Isaiah Phillips as the new Student Regent for the upcoming school year.

The Board of Regents, the governing body responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and policies of NKU, recently conducted its annual election to appoint officers for the upcoming term.

• Regent Rich Boehne (’81), former Chairman and CEO of E.W. Scripps Company, will continue to serve as chair of the Board.



• Regent Nathan Smith (‘94), co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Flagship Communities REIT, will continue serving as Vice Chair.



• Regent Kara Williams (’01), founder of The Marketing Collective, will continue her work as board secretary.

Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, reappointed Regent Ashley Himes to the board for a second six-year term. Regent Himes is an NKU grad (’03, ’07, ’09) who currently serves as the student services coordinator for the Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES).

“The last six years have been full of celebrations, challenges, and hard work for the board and the NKU leadership team,” says Himes. “I am excited to continue as a board member for the next six years and be a small part of what makes NKU the amazing place it is.”

Also joining the Board of Regents as student regent is NKU junior, Isaiah Philips.

Phillips is President of the Student Government Association, majoring in Psychology and Sociology. He serves as a Parliamentarian of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and is a Peer Ambassador for Norse Violence Prevention on campus. He is from Covington.

Northern Kentucky University