Judicial Commission on Mental Health to hold town hall meeting on Sept. 6 in Covington, seeks input

Building on the success of Kentucky’s first mental health summit, the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will host nine town hall meetings in communities across the state Aug. 30-Nov. 29. The meetings are being held to garner input for changing how the justice system addresses people with challenges involving mental illness, substance use and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The commission wants to hear from people and/or their families with lived experience in this area as well as business owners, civic leaders and anyone else with an interest.

The meeting in Northern Kentucky will be Sept. 6, 6-8 p.m., at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd., Covington.

The meetings will include open discussion and specific questions to get feedback. Findings will be used to help guide the work of the commission and associated groups and to design training for the state court system and its justice partners.

Those who are unable to attend but want to share experiences navigating the courts or the behavioral health system can do so by emailing JCMH@kycourts.net. ASL interpreters will be provided. For other language or accessibility needs, email JCMH@kycourts.net.

The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health was established in August 2022 by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-42. The KJCMH is charged with exploring, recommending and implementing transformational changes to improve systemwide responses to justice-involved people with mental health challenges, substance use issues and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities.

More than 1,000 people attended the commission’s Mental Health Summit this spring in Louisville, making it what may have been the largest gathering of mental-health-involved legal professionals to ever take place in Kentucky.

The Administrative Office of the Courts provides administrative support to the commission. The AOC is the operations arm of the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,300 employees and 413 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. The AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.






