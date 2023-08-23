Mike Tussey: Champions are a rare breed who have learned how to win and forgot how to lose

When you think about it, a champion is a person or a team who has surpassed all rivals in competition especially in sports. The very essence of a champion is desire, leadership, a never ending appetite to win and to follow a dream.

It’s the same in whatever you do in life, from marbles, mumbley peg, or miniature golf, that grit and desire to win is just a part of who we really are. Champions are a rare breed who love a challenge and learn how to win, and forget how to lose.

My story begins 41 years ago during the dismal winter of 1982.

Amid the snow and ice one winter day, I was thinking of baseball simply because I just loved the game and was really looking forward to Spring. I began coaching youth baseball back in the 60s and loved the organization of it all. It was a great feeling just watching the kids improve and excel. As the years passed, I realized there was indeed a void in the organization of it all, especially in the upper stages of competition. I was wondering why there wasn’t amateur baseball for young men 18+ after they completed high school or American Legion baseball.

The litany for organized baseball goes like this: Little League (8-12), Babe Ruth (13-15), American Legion (16-18) and of course high school baseball. The glaring absence was at 18.

Baseball was ending for many due to the aforementioned void with the exception of those moving on to play college baseball or even moving on to the pro ranks. I checked with the American Amateur Baseball Congress and indeed I found the missing link that had become obscure.

The missing link was indeed AABC’s highest level of competition, the Stan Musial division for men that spans 18+ to unlimited.

Next, I contacted long time veteran coach and friend Dave Withrow who became very excited about it all and immediately jumped on board. Step #1 was to see if we would have community support in terms of sponsorships and we did. Step #2 was to find a league in which to compete. Subsequently, we were accepted into the River Cities Stan Musial league out of Huntington, West Virginia. However, the key element of our acceptance was to locate a “home” field in Ashland. After meeting with the city officials to use the field in Central Park, we were eventually awarded 2 nights per week. Step #3 was to hold tryouts and create our team.

After two weeks we were rolling with our first Ashland Stan Musial Inaugural team for the summer of ’82. We went 15-7 that first year, won the East Division title, became a West Virginia State Tourney finalist and landed 4 players on the All Star Team. For the next 9 seasons, Ashland Stan Musial would log a record of 208 wins and only 79 losses for a winning percentage of 73%. During that Decade of Excellence, Ashland NEVER had a losing season.

During the magical summer of 1988 Ashland would win the AABC Kentucky State Championship and eventually became a finalist in the AABC Southeast Regional Elite Eight in Nashville finishing 32-7.

Two seasons later, Ashland won the 1990 West Virginia AABC State Championship finishing 26-11.

Through the decade of excellence of 1982-1991, Ashland won two State Titles while winning 6 League Championships and 3 Elite National Invitational tournaments including the elite Cocoa Beach Expo in 1985.

This resume of champions over those 10 seasons was produced by many young men who led by example and leadership and simply would not be denied.

By the next season, some players just moved on and then there were those who returned because they could still contribute and they simply loved the game and the camaraderie of it all.

It was this time of the year, August 1991 when Ashland Stan Musial Baseball closed the curtain on 10 solid seasons of Championship Baseball leaving behind a legacy that still stands today.

So, what were the commonalities that these men shared over those seasons that propelled them to the pinnacle of excellence and to become solid winners?

As Manager for the decade, I certainly had a great view of how and why we excelled year after year. I observed that our young men exhibited love and respect for the game, the desire to compete to win, leadership, motivation and pride game after game. In short, the men that proudly wore the Ashland uniform were gentlemen knowing full well that they represented the city and our franchise. Without any doubt, there was a bonding of these men over the decade between themselves and our coaching staff. We became family.

2013 brought about our 25th Reunion of the 1988 Kentucky State Champions; then in 2018 our 30th reunion. I guess you could call it a “bucket list” for me as my thoughts were to have a reunion for All Ashland teams that wore uniforms from 1982-1991. Thus, in January 2023 I began planning: THE GRAND ASHLAND STAN MUSIAL HOMECOMING REUNION.

As reunions go, it’s not unusual for teams to reunite for just ONE TEAM. Our Grand Reunion will span what I term as the “Decade of Excellence” for Ashland players and their families from 1982-1991.

In just 3 days, Saturday, August 26, the Champions and the Hall of Famers will gather once more back home in Ashland for what really is a once in a lifetime event. We will celebrate at Ashland’s Tomcat Bourbon and Brew beginning at 4pm with dining, games and music. At 7 p.m., a very special program will be held honoring Ashland Stan Musial Baseball’s legacy that has brought so much recognition to the city. In fact, Mayor Matt Perkins will make a proclamation that Saturday, August 26 is ASHLAND STAN MUSIAL BASEBALL DAY.

Every Ashland player that donned an Ashland jersey will be named and honored.

Ashland’s two AABC State Championships and teammates along with Ashland’s 14 CP-1 Baseball Hall of Famers will certainly be saluted. There will be “In Memoriam” special moments where we will remember those of our Ashland Stan Musial family who have passed with a special prayer. So, around 8 p.m. this Saturday night August 26, the Grand Reunion will continue after the Special Program and be entertained by Jamie Cain and his band, “From the Hills.”

Our players today who are all 51-65 years of age will have made memories not only on the diamond, but those made back home in Ashland 41 years later.

Many may ask why a reunion? What’s the purpose? If you don’t know, I can’t explain.

Today, we are family; having become very close over the years because of a game called Baseball.

For me, my greatest gift of a lifetime is that all of our players still call me “COACH” after all these years. That is the Ultimate Compliment.

To all Ashland Stan Musial players from the “Decade of Excellence” 1982-1991, I hope you and the public will circle your calendar and join us in just three days, Saturday August 26 at 4 p.m. at Ashland’s Tomcat Bourbon and Brew.

The movie “Field of Dreams” as you may remember was predicated on a phrase: BUILD IT AND THEY WILL COME.

Well, the Homecoming Reunion has been built, and Saturday August 26, I’ve got a great feeling that they will indeed come. When they do come home, they can proudly wear the very special Homecoming Reunion Sports T that will officially be the uniform of the DAY.

Those Ashland players loved and respected the game and played it the way it was meant to be played. Without a shred of doubt, they understood the very meaning of the Thrill of Victory not once, but 208 times.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.