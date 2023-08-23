KCTCS, Gov. Andy Beshear announce ‘Education First Initiative,’ allowing students to work and Learn

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) joined with Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference at the State Capitol to announce a new program known as the “Education First Initiative.”

Under the program, students join participating companies and work while also attending classes, enabling them to earn a living while receiving an education to help improve their pay potential.

KCTCS acting President Larry Ferguson said, “Education First employment opportunities are not just short-term experiences, like internships or co-ops. These employers are offering opportunities for full-time and part-time jobs, that are above the regional living wage. With this flexibility and the benefits, they complete their KCTCS credential and succeed in the workplace. Or they can transfer on to a four-year university.”

Beshear called the initiative, “A sea change in how we go about workforce development. KCTCS is stepping up to meet the new needs, the new requirements, to meet the new world that we are facing by opening their doors and partnering with employers like never before.”

He added, “This is aimed at addressing the most important current needs: talent attraction, retention, and development.”

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a teacher and administrator before she was elected in 2019, said, “I think about what I want my kids to have in life, and I want them to be able have it right here. We’re committed to continuing this work to make sure we have great paying jobs all across Kentucky. I know what this means to the students in the classroom today.”

According to KCTCS, there are 45 companies of all sizes in Kentucky that are participating in the Education First Initiative. They include construction companies, healthcare providers, manufacturers, transportation, utilities and more. Some of the more familiar names are Toyota, Ford, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Kentucky Power, Marathon, Amazon, and Altec.

