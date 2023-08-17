KDE accepting applications for 2024 class of GoTeachKY ambassadors; deadline Sept. 30

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is seeking applications for the next class of GoTeachKY Ambassadors.

The mission of GoTeachKY is to ensure all students across the Commonwealth have equitable access to effective educators. GoTeachKY seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky, helping remedy the critical teacher shortage that affects every state in the U.S.

Ambassadors will play a large role in the GoTeachKY initiative through interaction with potential educators, primarily through social media and other digital platforms such as Microsoft Teams, but also potentially through positive in-person interaction at secondary and post-secondary schools with colleagues and students.

As representatives of the teaching field, GoTeachKY Ambassadors will provide general information to prospective teachers through digital avenues and potentially in person.

To be eligible for the GoTeachKY Ambassador program, participants must:

• Hold a valid Kentucky teaching certificate in good standing with Education Professional Standards Board; • Hold a teaching position in a Kentucky public school (and anticipate being employed in this role during the next school year); • Have at least four years of experience as a teacher, principal or other certified school staff member, up to and including the current school year; • Have daily meaningful interaction with students and educators in his/her school role; • Be proficient in using social media platforms; • Have strong written and oral communication skills; • Be able to attend a minimum of 80% of monthly meetings, which are virtual unless otherwise noted: • Oct. 18: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (in Frankfort, required)

• Nov. 15: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

• Dec. 13: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

• Jan. 17: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

• Feb. 21: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

• March 20: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

• April 17: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

• May 15: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

• June 19: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (in Frankfort) • Be able to attend the state Educators Rising competition on March 6, 2024, in Louisville. Substitute reimbursement will be available for your district for the day; and • Identify a project related to teacher development or retention in your school/district that you are willing to work on and speak about to the group during meetings. Examples include but are not limited to: • Starting an Educators Rising chapter at your school or in your district. • Working with college students interested in becoming teachers getting observation hours or student teaching in your school/district. • Working with new teachers in your school/district. • Starting a program that helps current teachers feel valued, heard, and/or a sense of belonging in your school/district. • Starting a cohort to support teachers pursuing National Board certification.

Ambassadors will receive a $75 monthly stipend with opportunities to earn additional compensation.

The application does have a section to upload a video file. Record a short video (less than 3 minutes) answering the following question: Who inspired you to become a teacher, and how did they inspire you? You may want to record this video and upload it to a cloud platform such as Google Drive prior to starting this application. The name and photo associated with your Google account will be recorded when you upload files and submit the GoTeachKY Ambassador Program application.

Visit the GoTeachKY Ambassador webpage for more information on the program. Applications close on Sept. 30.

