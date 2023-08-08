Kenton, Campbell among 67 KY counties seeking volunteers for Citizens Foster Care Review Boards

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in 67 counties – more than half of Kentucky’s 120 counties – need volunteers to review the cases of local children in foster care and make recommendations.

Volunteers have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these children, who are in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse.

The counties in need are Anderson, Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Boyd, Bracken, Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Calloway, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Fulton, Grayson, Greenup, Hancock, Hardin, Harlan, Harrison, Hart, Hickman, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Kenton, Knott, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, Mason, McCreary, McLean, Menifee, Muhlenberg, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Robertson, Trigg, Warren, Wayne, Webster and Wolfe.

Thousands of children are placed in foster and other out-of-home care each year in the commonwealth. CFCRBs are teams of court-appointed volunteers who review the Cabinet for Health and Family Services files on the children and make recommendations to the cabinet and state courts on each child’s behalf. CFCRBs help ensure children receive necessary services while in care and are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Volunteers generally review cases one day a month, with time of day/evening varying by board.

Potential volunteers must apply, consent to criminal record and Central Registry checks, and complete six hours of initial training. Training takes place via two Zoom meetings and a self-paced program. Those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible so they can be screened and, if approved, scheduled for training.

Once a potential volunteer has completed training, a recommendation is made to the chief judge of the local Family Court or District Court for appointment to the CFCRB.

To apply and get more information, visit kcoj.info/CFCRB.

Administrative Office of the Courts