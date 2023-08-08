Author Kathryn Witt, A Kid Again, Behringer-Crawford Museum partner for a fun family scavenger hunt

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky are full of hidden gems, history, and diverse neighborhoods. That’s what inspired local author Kathryn Witt to write Cincinnati Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for Cincinnati’s Hidden Treasures (Northern Kentucky’s and Southeast Indiana’s) and take readers on an adventure through the Greater Cincinnati area on a hunt for clues and stories.



Wanting to make the scavenger hunt as accessible as possible, Witt is partnering with A Kid Again Southwest Ohio to bring her book to life for families of kids with life-threatening conditions and other medical challenges at the Hunt for Adventure event on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

At this event, more than 150 families that are part of A Kid Again Southwest Ohio will enjoy an interactive scavenger hunt throughout the museum specially designed based on Witt’s book; a personalized, signed copy of the book; plus treats and accessible games/activities planned by the team at A Kid Again.



“As a travel writer and native Northern Kentuckian, I love bringing the colorful history and culture of our city to life for residents and visitors alike,” said Witt. “I’ve seen the fun and empowering adventure opportunities A Kid Again creates for kids and for kids facing medical challenges, so it was the perfect opportunity to partner with this outstanding organization and bring my book to life for these special kids and families.



The Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Kid Again currently serves more than 1200 families throughout the region.

At this Adventure, A Kid Again families from throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and other A Kid Again communities are invited to attend.



Forcht Bank is supporting this Adventure.