Backpacks & Breakfast annual event, NKY’s large school readiness project, is this weekend

Northern Kentucky students from low-income families will receive more than 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies at weekend drive-thru event.

This year’s Backpacks & Breakfast, Northern Kentucky’s largest school readiness event, will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the parking lot of Be Concerned, 1100 Pike St., Covington.

Backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies will be given away to kindergarten through 12th grade students from low-income families in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

Families who registered for the free backpacks received emails earlier this month directing them when to arrive at the COVID-safe, drive-thru event.

At the event families will drive in and remain in their cars as volunteers take their information and give it to runners who will fill backpack orders.

The annual Backpacks & Breakfast, the largest school readiness event in Northern Kentucky, began in 2001 and since then has distributed about 14,000 backpacks.

For more information, contact Paul Gottbrath at (859) 750-2813 or paulgottbrath@gmail.com.