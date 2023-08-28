Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training announces graduates of two special classes

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced the graduation of two special classes for the state’s law enforcement officers.
One class was for 16 crime scene investigators (CSIs) from across the Commonwealth who graduated from the summer 2023 Kentucky Criminalistics Academy (KCA) Crime Scene Technician Course.
The second for 24 graduates of the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) Class 95. APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.
“Kentucky is enhancing public safety every day because our law enforcement officers keep rising to the challenge of learning new skills and advancing their training,” Gov. Beshear said. “It is because of your commitment to protection and service that crime rates are reduced, and streets are safer.”
The KCA is made up of two, five-week, 200-hour courses that DOCJT instructors developed for full-time and newly appointed CSIs and patrol officers who serve as CSIs for their agencies. In addition to sworn officers, the KCA is open to civilian CSIs who work for law enforcement agencies.
“Crime-scene investigation is a vital skill in all levels of law enforcement,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “I commend you on completing the rigorous Kentucky Criminalistics Academy training and wish you the best in your careers.”
The entire KCA certification includes training in:
• Digital photography
• Advanced latent print development
• Evidence collection and documentation
• Latent fingerprint recognition and identification
• Shooting scene reconstruction
• Bloodstain pattern recognition and documentation
• Post blast investigation
• Forensic mapping
• Computer crimes investigations
• Forensic anthropological recovery course (University of Tennessee)
The Kentucky Criminalistics Academy graduates and their agencies are:
Michael Allgeier Erlanger Police Department
Tyler Brown Elizabethtown Police Department
Jacob Eversole Hazard Police Department
George Fallis Shelbyville Police Department
Steven Fields Glasgow Police Department
Michael Gentry Bowling Green Police Department
Zachary Miller Hazard Police Department
Nathan Moore Kentucky State Police Post 1
Kyle Mounce Lexington Police Department
Juan Ramirez Lexington Police Department
Jewelie Robinson Glasgow Police Department
Allen Shirley Kentucky State Police Post 3
Joseph Tomblin Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife
Jason Varney Berea Police Department
David Wilson Somerset Police Department
Kyle Yearsley Paris Police Department
The Academy of Police Supervision was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.
“Having capable leaders is a valuable asset to law enforcement agencies throughout Kentucky,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “I commend these leaders on completing APS and encourage them to lead purposefully and stay humble.”
DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.
Academy of Police Supervision Class 95 graduates and their agencies are:
Sgt. Aaron Ashley Covington Police Department
Capt. Nick Bingham Prestonsburg Police Department
Sgt. David Caesar Kentucky State Park Rangers
Sgt. Nicholas Capps Middlesboro Police Department
Sgt. Kevin Carman Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Matthew Caudill Fort Mitchell Police Department
Sgt. Troy Clem Scott County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Ronald Cox Morgantown Police Department
Sgt. Jeremiah Fritz Shively Police Department
Sgt. Wesley Horn Ashland Police Department
Sgt. Stephen Jenkins Oldham County Police Department
Sgt. Andrew Johnson Scott County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Jacob Klotzback Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
Lt. Kyle Lamb Nicholasville Police Department
Sgt. Chris Mensinger Graves County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Mark Mitchell Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Chris Morris Jeffersontown Police Department
Sgt. Jason Ping Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife
Sgt. Jonathan Presley Frankfort Police Department
Sgt. Barbara Shepard St. Matthews Police Department
Sgt. David Townsend Mayfield Police Department
Sgt. Josh Vieyra Versailles Police Department
Sgt. Colby Warren Nicholasville Police Department
Sgt. Anna Wicker Murray Police Department
