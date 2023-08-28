Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training announces graduates of two special classes

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced the graduation of two special classes for the state’s law enforcement officers.

One class was for 16 crime scene investigators (CSIs) from across the Commonwealth who graduated from the summer 2023 Kentucky Criminalistics Academy (KCA) Crime Scene Technician Course.

The second for 24 graduates of the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) Class 95. APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.

“Kentucky is enhancing public safety every day because our law enforcement officers keep rising to the challenge of learning new skills and advancing their training,” Gov. Beshear said. “It is because of your commitment to protection and service that crime rates are reduced, and streets are safer.”

The KCA is made up of two, five-week, 200-hour courses that DOCJT instructors developed for full-time and newly appointed CSIs and patrol officers who serve as CSIs for their agencies. In addition to sworn officers, the KCA is open to civilian CSIs who work for law enforcement agencies.

“Crime-scene investigation is a vital skill in all levels of law enforcement,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “I commend you on completing the rigorous Kentucky Criminalistics Academy training and wish you the best in your careers.”

The entire KCA certification includes training in:

• Digital photography

• Advanced latent print development

• Evidence collection and documentation

• Latent fingerprint recognition and identification

• Shooting scene reconstruction

• Bloodstain pattern recognition and documentation

• Post blast investigation

• Forensic mapping

• Computer crimes investigations

• Forensic anthropological recovery course (University of Tennessee)

The Kentucky Criminalistics Academy graduates and their agencies are:

Michael Allgeier Erlanger Police Department

Tyler Brown Elizabethtown Police Department

Jacob Eversole Hazard Police Department

George Fallis Shelbyville Police Department

Steven Fields Glasgow Police Department

Michael Gentry Bowling Green Police Department

Zachary Miller Hazard Police Department

Nathan Moore Kentucky State Police Post 1

Kyle Mounce Lexington Police Department

Juan Ramirez Lexington Police Department

Jewelie Robinson Glasgow Police Department

Allen Shirley Kentucky State Police Post 3

Joseph Tomblin Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife

Jason Varney Berea Police Department

David Wilson Somerset Police Department

Kyle Yearsley Paris Police Department

The Academy of Police Supervision was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.

“Having capable leaders is a valuable asset to law enforcement agencies throughout Kentucky,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “I commend these leaders on completing APS and encourage them to lead purposefully and stay humble.”

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

Academy of Police Supervision Class 95 graduates and their agencies are:

Sgt. Aaron Ashley Covington Police Department

Capt. Nick Bingham Prestonsburg Police Department

Sgt. David Caesar Kentucky State Park Rangers

Sgt. Nicholas Capps Middlesboro Police Department

Sgt. Kevin Carman Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Matthew Caudill Fort Mitchell Police Department

Sgt. Troy Clem Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Ronald Cox Morgantown Police Department

Sgt. Jeremiah Fritz Shively Police Department

Sgt. Wesley Horn Ashland Police Department

Sgt. Stephen Jenkins Oldham County Police Department

Sgt. Andrew Johnson Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Jacob Klotzback Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

Lt. Kyle Lamb Nicholasville Police Department

Sgt. Chris Mensinger Graves County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Mark Mitchell Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Chris Morris Jeffersontown Police Department

Sgt. Jason Ping Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife

Sgt. Jonathan Presley Frankfort Police Department

Sgt. Barbara Shepard St. Matthews Police Department

Sgt. David Townsend Mayfield Police Department

Sgt. Josh Vieyra Versailles Police Department

Sgt. Colby Warren Nicholasville Police Department

Sgt. Anna Wicker Murray Police Department

