National Civics Bee Kentucky state finals winners named; event encourages civics for middle schoolers

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation hosted the National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals on Friday where middle school students participated in live quiz events to test their civics knowledge and presented on issues facing their communities in front of a panel of judges.

The National Civics Bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition hosted by the Kentucky Chamber Foundation seeks to inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

Javan Dotson from Pikeville was named the winner of the competition, with Jiwoo Kim from Richmond placing second, and Kaylee Brandon from Paducah placing third.

Northern Kentucky finalists who participated in the state bee were Oliver Victor, Rashad Agayev, and Leigh-Nichole Crabbe who represented the NKY Civics Bee sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The statewide event, held at the Kentucky State Fair, followed local competitions hosted by local chambers across the state this spring. The top three finalists were then invited to compete in the National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals.

Javan Dotson, a finalist from the Southeast Kentucky Chamber competition, spoke on the importance of infrastructure funding in local communities to ensure talent attraction and business growth.

The National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals judges were Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, Toyota Motor North America Senior Analyst of External Affairs and Corporate Communications Kim Sweazy, Kentucky Chamber Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing Jacqueline Pitts, and 2022 Civics Bee Winner Lucas Campbell of Simons Middle School.

“The Kentucky Chamber is proud to be taking steps to get more young people engaged in issues that are important to all of us,” said Ashli Watts, President and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber. “It is our goal to encourage the next generation to get involved in their communities and have an appreciation for our roles, rights and responsibilities. We hope this event will continue to aspire civic participation in middle school students across the state.”