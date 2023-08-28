KY Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources adds 2 more public dove fields for season opening Sept. 1

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Commissioner Rich Storm has signed voluntary agreements with private landowners to add two more public dove fields for the upcoming season. Kentucky now has 70 state- and privately-owned fields available for public dove hunting.

Dove season opens statewide Sept. 1.

The new additions are privately-owned fields in Green and Graves counties. Kentucky now has 14 privately-owned fields open for public hunting under the dove field program managed by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The department will also offer 56 fields for public dove hunting on 25 of its Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs). The privately-owned fields are made available voluntarily by landowners who are willing to allow public hunting in exchange for a lease payment, regulation of hunting opportunity, and heightened law enforcement activity by the department.

A list of all available public fields is available online at fw.ky.gov.

Public area hunts may include mentor/youth and quota hunts; fields may be closed to general hunting during certain days on fields designated for these special hunts. Shooting hours vary depending on date and location of field. Check the online Kentucky Hunting Guide for Dove, Early Waterfowl, Woodcock, Snipe and Crow as well as the Migratory Bird Hunting page at fw.ky.gov for details and hunting regulations.

The new fields in Green County are corn silage fields. To get there, take KY 61 north from Greensburg for 0.9 miles. Turn left onto KY 88 and continue for 7.8 miles. Turn left onto Pierce-Donansburg Road then travel 2.7 miles. Turn left onto R. L. Gentry Road; dove fields will be on both sides of the road.

The new Graves County fields include 50 acres of harvested or unharvested hemp and 9.5 acres of other habitat. To get there from Mayfield, head south on KY 303. Turn right onto KY 339, then continue for approximately 3 miles. Turn left onto state KY 129. Continue for 1.5 miles then veer left onto Hazel Lane.

Dove season is an ideal time to introduce youths and beginners to hunting. Dove hunting is fast paced and requires minimal equipment: a shotgun, shells, stool, hat and camouflage clothing. The department urges hunters to wear shooting glasses and ear protection, and to take along plenty of water.

Hunters must obtain a hunting license and a Kentucky Migratory Bird/Waterfowl Permit and complete the Harvest Information Program (HIP) survey online at fw.ky.gov before hunting each year. The daily harvest limit of doves is 15 per legal hunter.

As a reminder to all prospective hunters, a state-approved Hunter Education certification is required for all Kentucky hunters age 12 or older who were born in 1975 or later. A one-year Hunter Education Exemption Permit is available free to hunters who can’t obtain their certification before going afield, but the permittee must be accompanied in the field by an adult who meets the hunter education requirement per Kentucky law.

Kentucky recognizes state-approved courses from all other states, but proof of certification such as a card or virtual copy on the hunter’s smartphone is required in the field. Details about Hunter Education courses and the temporary exemption permit are available on the department’s Hunter Education webpage.