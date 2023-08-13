Kentucky voter registration rolls show continued growth with more than 6,000 voters added in July

Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that Kentucky voter registration continues to increase ahead of the November election, with 6,149 new voters added in July.

“New voter registrations have now outpaced voter removals for the fifth straight month,” Adams noted. “In spite of, or perhaps because of, political polarization, the highest rate of voter registration is not among Republicans or Democrats, but Independents.”

In July, 4,903 voters were removed – 3,575 deceased voters, 659 voters who were convicted of felonies, 466 who moved out of state, 156 who voluntarily de-registered, and 47 who were adjudged mentally incompetent.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,594,766 voters. Republican registration increased by 1,290 voters, a .08 percent increase. Democratic registrants make up 44 percent of the electorate, with 1,527,955 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 1,405 voters, a .09 percent decrease. There are 350,059 voters registered under other political parties, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,361 voters, a .39 percent increase.

Secretary of State