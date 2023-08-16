KSO to close Summer Park Series Sept. 2-4 with nostalgic sounds of TV themes and cartoons

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes its 2023 Summer Park Series with nostalgic television themes and cartoons.

Since the 1950s television shows and cartoons have captivated every generation and remain a source of reminiscences and fond memories today.

The first half brings back the sounds of the black and white sit-coms like Bewitched, The Addams Family, and I Dream of Jeannie, along with sci-fi favorites like Time Tunnel and Lost in Space, dramas such as Mission Impossible, Dynasty and LA Law; variety shows, like Benny Hill, sports and much more.

After intermission the KSO remembers Saturday morning cartoons from The Animaniacs to Casper, Rocky and Bullwinkle to The Jetsons. Then as the sun disappears, the projector winds up for full-length cartoon features — Bugs Bunny, Pink Panther and Tom & Jerry — accompanied live by the KSO.

Almost none of these TV themes and cartoons would have been possible to present without the incredible talents of KSO arrangers Terry LaBolt and Scot Woolley. Their efforts have allowed the KSO to produce unique programming for decades.

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra with the themes of your favorite shows and toons from yesteryear 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2, in Covington’s Devou Park; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 3, at Tower Park in Fort Thomas; and 7 p.m. Monday, Labor Day, September 4 at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum in Middletown, Ohio.

Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs. Saturday’s TANK park & ride shuttle from Covington Catholic High School departs on the half hour starting at 6 p.m. The cost is $1 each way. Concessions are available in Devou Park. Food trucks will be on-site in Tower Park.

For more information, registration for weather updates, and directions, visit the KSO at www.kyso.org or call 859-431-6216.

The concert and parking are free, though a $5 per person donation to the KSO is suggested.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra