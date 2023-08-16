Kentucky Chamber to host gubernatorial forum during 2023 Meeting Dinner Sept. 20 in Louisville

Ahead of election day in November when Kentuckians will decide the next governor, the Kentucky Chamber has announced a gubernatorial forum between Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron at the organization’s 2023 Annual Meeting Dinner on September 20 in Louisville.

As part of the forum, the candidates will be asked about their positions on the most crucial issues facing the Commonwealth, based on the ten key areas in “Kentucky’s Winning Strategy,” the Chamber’s new plan for talent attraction, business growth, and workforce development.

Andy Beshear, the Democratic candidate, is currently serving as the 63rd Governor of Kentucky. Before being elected in 2019, Beshear served as Kentucky’s 50th Attorney General. He also practiced law at Stites & Harbison and worked at an international law office in Washington, D.C. prior to running for public office. Visit governor.ky.gov to learn more about Governor Beshear.

Daniel Cameron, the Republican candidate, is currently serving as the 51st Attorney General of Kentucky. Before being elected in 2019, Cameron practiced law at Frost Brown Todd in Louisville and served as legal counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Visit www.ag.ky.gov to learn more about Attorney General Cameron.

Also, during the 2023 Annual Meeting Dinner, leaders of the Chamber will celebrate the accomplishments the business community has seen over the past year and highlight key issues on which the Chamber will focus in order for Kentucky to achieve its fullest potential. The Chamber will also introduce Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, as the organization’s 2024 chair.

Visit www.kychamber.com to learn more about the Chamber’s 77th Annual Meeting Dinner.

