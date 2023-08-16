ORSANCO seeking volunteers for annual Ohio River Sweep litter cleanup event August 18

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation District (ORSANCO) is calling on environmental stewards and river enthusiasts to join in for an Ohio River Sweep litter cleanup and to celebrate the arrival of Ollie The Do Good Dog in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, August 18.

Ohio River Sweep partner Ollie The Do Good Dog is making a special journey down the river on jet ski from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati raising awareness for animal shelters and litter cleanups. Ollie has cleared over a ton of trash from beaches and river shores. Follow Ollie’s journey at OllieTheDoGoodDog.com. “Ollie’s River Adventure” started in Pittsburgh August 13 and ends in Cincinnati on Friday.

Ollie will Jet Ski 500 miles to raise 5 million no kill animal shelters nationwide and raise awareness of the need for river and beach cleanup.

ORSANCO will meet Ollie for a litter cleanup event Friday. The cleanup will begin at 1 p.m. at Lot E parking lot, ending at Sawyer Point Public Landing Boat Ramp 435 E. Mehring Way in Cincinnati at 2 p.m.

Ollie and his owner, Michael Kruer are expected to arrive at 2:30 p.m. where they will assist in the litter cleanup and talk about their experience. Volunteer registration is not required, just stop by at Lot E parking lot or the Sawyer Point Public Landing Boat Ramp.

The time of the Sweep and arrival of Ollie are subject to change slightly as their travel depends on weather conditions.

Ollie will also make an appearance at the Cincinnati Reds game on Saturday.

Kruer and Ollie, together with BestFriends.org, the nation’s largest organization of no kill shelters, are helping over 200 shelters. Every penny donated raised is donated directly to the shelters with goals to:

• Raise $5 million dollars • Inspire 10,000 adoptions • Inspire 10,000 people to volunteer at shelters. Too much screen time causes stress, anxiety, and depression, especially among teens. Caring for animals reduces stress, anxiety, and depression. • Raise awareness for river/beach cleanups, including the Ohio River Sweep

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation District