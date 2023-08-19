KY State Fair celebrates opening ceremony, Kentucky Commodity Breakfast; fair runs through August 27

The Kentucky State Fair kicked off the best 11 days of summer this week with opening ceremonies and The Kentucky Commodity Breakfast, both of which included key partners from across the state who help make the fair a Summer Summed Up event.

Drawing visitors from around the Commonwealth, the fair truly has something for everyone. Through August 27, fairgoers can experience life on the farm, fried delicacies, live entertainment, entries from the best that Kentuckians have to offer, and much more.

Fairgoers don’t want to miss:

• 2,000 American Saddlebreds compete for $1.5 million in awards and prize money at the 120th World’s Championship Horse Show starting August 19. • 75+ daily events including longtime favorites like the Miller’s Border Collies and Jason D’Vaude – The Circus Man, as well as new shows like The Ice Cream Show and Cirque Zuma Zuma. • Over 25,000 competitive entries between agriculture and the still exhibits showcasing the best Kentucky has to offer. • Up to 400 vendors offering a variety of food and items. • All the animals! The first weekend features dairy cattle, rabbits, pigeons and poultry. • Indoor exhibits – from the Pride of the Counties to Rescue Ridge, fairgoers will find everything from health screening to children’s activities in South Wing. • The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series featuring a lineup that includes popular country, rock, R&B, oldies and Christian performances. • From thrill rides to family-friendly fun, Thrill Ville is introducing several new rides and updated amenities for this year’s Fair.

Fair hours and dates

The Kentucky State Fair runs through August 27, and opens at 10 a.m. daily. Admission ends one hour before outside areas close. Visit kystatefair.org/fair-hours for a complete list of hours.

Fair admission information

Tickets for the Kentucky State Fair are available at participating Kroger stores, at the Kentucky Exposition Ticket Office, or online at kystatefair.org/tickets. Tickets are $10 per person and include parking when purchased online. Tickets at the gate during the fair are $10 per person and $10 for parking per vehicle.

Minor attendance policy

Effective Monday-Thursday after 6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday all day, fairgoers under 18 years old entering the fair must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. IDs will be verified at the gate. Read the entire policy at kystatefair.org/policies.

Kentucky Venues