KYTC joins national effort to prevent impaired driving ahead of Labor Day; campaign runs through Sept. 4

As Labor Day quickly approaches, Kentuckians are reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely by planning for a sober, designated driver if festivities include alcohol.

“Our top priority is keeping Kentuckians safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “If you are under the influence and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself. Let’s work together to eliminate preventable crashes by committing to celebrate responsibly.”

While law enforcement officers patrol for impaired drivers year-round, impaired driving crashes typically increase over holidays, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement across the nation in reminding drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

“It is never acceptable to drive impaired,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers must understand that drugs and alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”

According to the KOHS, last year in Kentucky there were 4,127 total crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 1,990 injuries and 189 deaths. Of the 1,575 total motorcycle crashes last year, 749 involved only the motorcyclist (single-vehicle crash). Of those single-vehicle crashes, 44 involved alcohol, resulting in 32 injuries and 11 deaths.

Last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 76 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 44 injuries and one death.

The KOHS recommends the following:

• Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely; • If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home safely; • If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911. Provide a vehicle description, license number, location and, if possible, direction of travel; • If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely; • Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

For more information on drunken driving visit kydrivesober.com.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet