KYTC to begin repairs on closed section of Campbell County’s Mary Ingles Highway August 9

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the maintenance project on KY 6335 — Mary Ingles Highway — will begin on Wednesday, August 9, weather permitting.

Crews will address slide concerns by installing multiple soil nail walls. The road remains closed to through traffic. Local traffic will be maintained during the project.

Crews will work on the culverts, milling/paving and adding guardrail portion of the project in Spring 2024. The project is expected to be completed late June 2024.

KYTC’s District 6 Office announced the planned project to address landslide damage and allow the highway in Campbell County to be fully reopened to traffic.

The proposed slide repair project is from Tower Hill Road, the 1.767 mile point, to KY 445, the 4.636 mile point, a total of 2.869 miles. The project will entail excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls, or retaining walls, to shore up the hillside, reconstructing shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, milling/paving, and adding guardrail.

KYTC closed the damaged section of roadway to through-traffic in 2019 due to a landslide. The planned maintenance repair project will stabilize the road and allow it to be maintained safely at a fraction of what it would cost for reconstruction.

KYTC Chief District Engineer, Bob Yeager, said the maintenance project is bringing state leaders, local utility companies, a railroad company, and private home/business owners all to the table.

“We understand how important this road is,” Yeager said. “This is a big project, and took many years to figure out an affordable, and viable solution. Most importantly, the funding has been made available due to a local push from state leaders.”

Yeager said he knows of the tremendous local interest in reopening KY 6335, “Whether it be a backdoor into the river cities of Dayton or Silver Grove, or a leisurely ride along the river on the weekend — this type of project will improve the quality-of-life for motorists who use it.”

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet