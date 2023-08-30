Labor Day travel expected to surpass last year, with gas prices unlikely to deter end-of-summer getaways

Labor Day weekend travel is expected to be busier this year than in 2022, on the road, in the air and even for those planning to take a cruise.

As usual, most Labor Day travelers will drive to their holiday destinations, closing out the summer with one more Great American Road Trip. Gas prices, which have been on the rise since mid-July, are not expected to deter those who want to get away. Despite the recent increase, the price at the pump is actually averaging very close to what it was over the holiday weekend last year.

But it’s not just roads that will be busy. According to AAA booking data, flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises are all up over 2022.

“Whether they are hitting the road, heading to the airport or getting ready to set sail, travelers should anticipate a busy travel period over the long Labor Day weekend and plan accordingly,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “With most travelers taking to the roadways, drivers are reminded to be sure their vehicles are road ready, especially given the toll summer heat can take on batteries and tires.”

Last year, AAA responded to almost 3,000 Emergency Roadside Service calls in Kentucky over the Labor Day weekend, and almost half those calls required a tow. Rescue crews are gearing up for what is anticipated to be an even busier weekend this year.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car

INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights, expects Thursday, Aug. 31, between 2 and 6 p.m. to be the busiest time on the roads during the long Labor Day weekend. Friday, Sept. 1, is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“Drivers who have flexibility in planning are encouraged to travel at off-peak hours―before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.,” Weaver Hawkins adds.

Labor Day Weekend Flights

Bookings to domestic destinations over the holiday weekend are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%, according to AAA travel.

Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York and Las Vegas rank as the top five domestic destinations, according to bookings. Seattle tourism has received a boost related to strong demand for Alaskan cruises. Florida destinations are popular not only for their beaches and theme parks but also for their cruise ports in Central Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Miami. AAA data shows domestic cruise bookings over Labor Day weekend are up 19% compared to 2022.

Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin and Paris mark the top 5 international destinations over Labor Day weekend. Canada is popular this time of year because of its cooler temperatures and stunning scenery. Europe has seen a surge in travel all year, with more people eager to see the world again without restrictions.

International hotel bookings for the holiday are up 82% compared to 2022, and international cruise bookings are up 44% over last year.

“AAA encourages anyone flying over the holiday weekend to check airline schedules for delays or cancellations before leaving for the airport,” Weaver Hawkins reminds. “Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before any domestic travel and three hours early for international travel.”

Weaver Hawkins offered one additional tip for all travelers, regardless of whether they are taking to the roadways or the skies.

“As we saw with the wildfires in Maui and now Hurricane Idalia, conditions at vacation destinations can change quickly and unexpectedly, impacting travel,” she said. “Stay aware of travel alerts and weather conditions for your destination. If you have engaged the services of a AAA travel advisor, they will have the latest information for any conditions that could affect your trip.”

Drivers are reminded to ‘Slow Down and Move Over’ for first responders working at the roadside over the holiday weekend. The Move Over law, which exists in all 50 states, requires motorists to slow down and, when possible, to change lanes, moving away from police, fire and emergency personnel on the roadside, including tow drivers. Here in Kentucky, the law also includes public utility and municipal service vehicles, and highway equipment.

AAA Blue Grass