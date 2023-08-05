New Latin Music Fest added to Kentucky State Fair’s last day — enjoy salsa dancing and more

The Kentucky State Fair announced Latin Music Fest, a brand-new event taking place on the last day of the Fair, August 27. Fairgoers are invited to celebrate aspects of the Commonwealth’s Latin community with events such as salsa dancing, meet and greet with soccer players, and musical performances throughout the day in The BIG Tent.

Fairgoers can start their morning meeting with members of Louisville City FC at 10 a.m. Bring souvenirs, shirts, and other memorabilia to get signed, or snap a photo with your favorite players. In the afternoon, Meraki Dance Company will host open mini-classes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to teach fairgoers the steps to traditional Latin dances. All experience levels are welcome to participate.

In between lessons and kicking-off the evening activities, attendees can groove to the classic sounds of Latin music as MasFlow Band takes the stage inside The BIG Tent at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. To round out the evening and the final night of the Kentucky State Fair, Brazeros Musical De Durango will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Latin Fest is in partnership with Latin Music Awards KY and is included with Kentucky State Fair admission.

Fair hours and dates

The Kentucky State Fair runs August 17-27 and opens at 10 a.m. daily. Admission ends one hour before outside areas close. Visit https://kystatefair.org/fair-hours for complete list of hours.

Admission information

Latin Music Fest is included with fair admission. Tickets for the Kentucky State Fair are available at participating Kroger stores, at the Kentucky Exposition Ticket Office, or online at https://kystatefair.org/tickets. Tickets are $10 per person and include parking when purchased before August 17. Tickets at the gate during the fair are $10 per person and $10 for parking per vehicle.

Minor attendance policy

Effective Monday-Thursday after 6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday all day, fairgoers under 18 years old entering the fair must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. IDs will be verified at the gate. Read the entire policy at https://kystatefair.org/about/policies.

