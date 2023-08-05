Northern Kentucky Forum is holding ‘listening sessions’ on local news media — how to participate

The news media landscape has changed dramatically both nationally and locally – including in Northern Kentucky.

How is this new “delivery” of local news serving you? Are you able to keep abreast of the news you need to be an informed citizen? What is not being covered sufficiently? Are these sites trusted? Impartial? Thorough?

The Northern Kentucky Forum would like your thoughts on this topic. The Forum is hosting three small group discussions to listen to consumers. A facilitator will be there to guide the discussion but there will not be a panel of experts as the Forum often does. Participants are the experts for these discussions.

“These small group discussions have one purpose: To listen and report. This is vibrant time for the reinvention of local media. We’re hoping the public’s voice can guide what’s next,” said Mark Neikirk, executive director of Northern Kentucky University’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement.

The center is a member of the Forum along with the three public library districts in our region.

Volunteer scribes will be present to take notes (but not names) and will gather what is said at all three events and produce a “A Report to the Community” that we will share with the media outlets.⁠

There are ten seats at each session. Each session will last no more than 90 minutes. Light refreshments provided. Come. Invite or bring a friend. Let your voice be heard.

RSVP: www.nkyforum.org

Here are the dates, times and locations:

Boone County/Main Library

1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005

Tuesday, August 15 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Campbell County/Fort Thomas Branch

1000 Highland Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075

Wednesday, August 16 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Kenton County/Covington Branch

502 Scott Blvd.

Covington, Kentucky 41011

Thursday, August 17 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Northern Kentucky Forum