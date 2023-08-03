Newport Night Out Aug. 8 to celebrate relationship between community and its first responders

The City of Newport will celebrate the relationship between the community and its first responders August 8 during Newport Night Out.

The event features a night of community bonding, entertainment, and support for local children as they prepare to head back to school. Newport Night Out will take place on from 6-8 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot located at 175 Pavilion Parkway in Newport.

“Community oriented policing is a core value of the Newport Police Department, which is why events like this are so important to us,” said Newport Police Chief Chris Fangman. “We’re proud of how large this event has become and how many people in the community are able to celebrate with us. We look forward to seeing you there on August 8.”

Police Captain Paul Kunkel, who has been part of the National Night Out festivities in Newport since 2000, is dedicated to ensuring that local children have everything they need to kick-start their new academic year. This year’s raffle will include a substantial number of bicycles, helmets, and bike locks.

Additionally, Newport Night Out will distribute school bags filled with essential supplies and coloring books thoughtfully created by the police department, while supplies last.

Newport Night Out is not only about providing a night of entertainment but also about building a stronger sense of community. The event aims to foster positive interactions between residents and law enforcement while creating lasting memories that will stay with the children as they grow older.

“Newport Night Out is an enormous event that enforces our community’s strong bond with our first responders. We are grateful to our Police Department, business community, non-profits, entertainers, and citizens who all make this night a celebration,” said Newport City Manager, Tom Fromme.

The entire community is invited to join in on the celebration of community and support for local children.

City of Newport