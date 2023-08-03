NKY Chamber ‘Moving Forward as One’ during Annual Awards Dinner September 14 — awardees announced

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will celebrate “Moving Forward as One” during its Annual Dinner Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Presentation of its annual awards will take place at the event.

The region’s business community is invited to celebrate the past year’s successes, look to what’s ahead, and honor the people and organizations helping to lead the way – moving the region forward into the future.

“The Annual Dinner is the one night a year when the Northern Kentucky Metro, Kentucky’s second-largest population base, comes together to celebrate our successes and honor those that helped make it possible,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber president and CEO. “Progress in our region happens when we work together as one. That is why ‘Moving Forward as One’ is the perfect theme for the evening. Every honoree helped improve collaboration, contributed to our economy, and strengthened this community we call home. They continue to make the NKY Metro a wonderful place to live, work, play, learn and give back.”

The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations that are making an impact on the NKY Metro region.

• The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award 2023 recipient: David Heidrich, CEO of Zalla Companies and Founder and Fund Manager of NKY Growth Fund Established in 1968, this award recognizes an individual who has a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility. • The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award, sponsored by Humana 2023 recipient: Pat Crowley, Founding Partner of Strategic Advisers LLC This award is named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader and recognizes an individual NKY Chamber member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the NKY Chamber as a committee member, committee chair or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months. • The Northern Kentucky Unity Award, sponsored by PNC Bank 2023 recipient: OneNKY Alliance This award is presented to individuals or a company that has shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues, and who has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky’s challenges. • Inclusive Excellence Award, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare 2023 recipient: Life Learning Center This new award is presented to individuals or organizations who have led the way in advancing work in the diversity, equity and inclusion space and has had a significant influence on regional efforts. • Devou Cup, presented by The Greater Cincinnati Foundation 2023 recipient: Mike Hammons, Vice President of Advocacy for Learning Grove The Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation created this award to honor the generosity of individuals who make a profound difference in the quality of community life in Northern Kentucky, now and into the future. • Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award, presented by BE NKY Growth Partnership 2023 recipient: Paul Hemmer, Jr., CEO of Paul Hemmer Company This award is presented annually to the individual, entity, company, or organization demonstrating significant advancement of economic development efforts in Northern Kentucky. • The Horizon Award, presented by Horizon Community Funds 2023 recipients: Tony and Amy Milburn This award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of an individual who exemplifies dedication, integrity, and honorable service to Northern Kentucky through community leadership. Recipients are individuals who have devoted their time, talents, and expertise to serve the public good, and who have made significant, demonstrable, and direct contributions to our community’s well-being.

The NKY Chamber Annual Dinner, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center (One West RiverCenter Blvd., Covington). The event will begin with a networking cocktail reception followed by a buffet dinner and the awards program at 6:30 p.m.

Individual registration is $125 and a table of 10 is $1,200 through September 8. Registration is available for the cocktail reception only for $70. The YP rate for individual registration is $110 and for the cocktail reception only is $60. Registration is available online at NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce