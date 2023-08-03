Cov Police Sgt. Rachel White made Bookworms a rousing success for kids who receive the books

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It works.

That’s what one Covington police officer excitedly told Sgt. Rachel White the other day.

“This book thing really works,” those were the words one officer relayed to Sgt. White.

This ‘Book Thing’ is actually Bookworms, a year-round program instituted by Covington’s Police Department – and the brainchild of Sgt. Rachel White.

“We started the program in the spring of 2002,” White told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “to bridge the gap between the community and the police department.”

White said she she always carried around candy and toys for children while on patrol.

“That moved to coloring books and stickers, and now reading books.

“One day, when I was handing out coloring books, I had a young girl in City Heights ask me if I had an actual reading book. I felt terrible because I didn’t. From that point, I always made sure I had a couple handy.”

And from that point, Bookworms morphed into three major events a year for the department.

“We do a late spring program, a Back-to-School event, and one for Halloween,” White said. “In fact,” she added, “With other programs we join, we probably attend about six or seven programs a year.”

The Back-to-School Event takes place Thursday (Aug. 3) – 6-8 p.m. at Peaselburg Park, 2114 Howell Street.

“We’ll have books on the table; and kids can take as many as they want,” White said. “We’ll also have 50 backpacks, free, with school supplies, first come first served.”

White said the ages at these events range from infants to young adults — from elementary to middle school students.

And as for the parents, she says, “They’ve been very receptive. They love it. In fact, they had no idea the police department did this.”

Several factors have aided White’s decision to run with Bookworms.

“Many families can’t afford to buy books, and Bookworms fulfills a need,” she said. “It also aids in the future of our education as the literacy rate in Covington has been lower than in other areas; and it decreases area crime – something we’re always concerned with.”

Bookworms also gets these kids off to a great start in life, she reminds, and “I wanted the Covington Police Department to be part of it. We serve the community. We come in contact with the community and we can make a difference with our actions.”

And as for Bookworms really working, when that officer gave an infant a book at a recent event – she immediately stopped crying, according to White.

“That youngster remembered the officer from a previous event,” White said.

Yes, this book thing really works.