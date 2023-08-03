NKY Chamber to host Leadership Alumni Awards Celebration Aug. 23 at Newport Aquarium

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) three leadership programs are coming together to honor some of the region’s top individuals who are making notable changes in the region.

Alumni from Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY), Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) and Encounter NKY are invited to attend the Leadership Alumni Awards Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Newport Aquarium, located at 1 Aquarium Way, Newport on the Levee in Newport. The event will reunite graduates of each program and will celebrate the recipients of three awards: The Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award, the Leadership Volunteer Impact Award and the Gary Beatrice Leadership Award.

“It’s important to honor the alumni of the NKY Chamber’s respective leadership programs because they are the ones who champion our communities, serve as role models and work hard to improve and advance our region,” said Dawn Denham, Director of Leadership for the NKY Chamber. “These awards recognize individuals who have set examples for others and in doing so, help make the Northern Kentucky Metro a vibrant, thriving place to live, work and play.”

Janice Way, president of Leadership Kentucky, is the recipient of this year’s Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award. Nominated by fellow Leadership NKY alumni, the Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award is given to an individual that has made significant and lifelong contributions to the region. A 1990 LNK graduate and member of the NKY Chamber Board of Directors for several years, she is a past Walter Pieschel Award and Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky award winner.

Joe Geraci, a longtime alumni volunteer for Leadership NKY’s annual Day in Frankfort, is the recipient of this year’s Leadership Volunteer Impact Award. The Leadership Volunteer Impact Award is given to an alumnus(a) of Leadership NKY or Encounter NKY who generously shares their time and is accessible to others. Now retired, Geraci has an exceptional professional resume including 31 years at Cincinnati Bell and 14 years at U.S. Bank. A 10-year veteran of the NKY Chamber Board of Directors, he has also served as a board member for the United Way of Greater Cincinnati and served as a 4th Congressional District of Kentucky Admissions Representative for the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Julie Roesel Belton, senior VP and banking manager for PNC Bank, is the recipient of this year’s Gary Beatrice Award. The Gary Beatrice Award is awarded to a RYL alumnus or volunteer who imparts guidance and expertise in encouraging others to develop leadership skills. Belton is a 20+ year veteran of RYL including two tenures as RYL program chair. She has also served as treasurer for the Children’s Law Center and was appointed a trustee for the Kenton County Public Library by Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

Tickets for the Leadership Alumni Awards Celebration are $40; donations to leadership scholarship are available in $10 increments. Space is limited so register early. To register or for more information, visit www.nkychamber.com/events. To learn more about Leadership Northern Kentucky, Regional Youth Leadership or Encounter NKY, visit www.nkychamber.com/leadership.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce