Welcome House to host Summer Sunday fundraising event Aug. 6 at Devou Golf and Event Center

Staff report

Welcome House, Inc. will host its Summer Sunday fundraising event this Sunday, August 6 at 5 p.m. at the Devou Golf and Event Center.

The event is aimed at bringing the community together for an evening of fun, entertainment, and philanthropy in support of a great cause.

Summer Sunday will feature a wide range of activities and entertainment for attendees, including a grand raffle, silent auction, split the pot, and Reds Baseball Raffle. Raffle prizes include 4-night stay at the Buttes Resort by Marriott in Tempe, Arizona, 21 bottles of bourbon from assorted distilleries, a signed baseball and print from the Cincinnati Red’s Elly de la Cruz and more.

Raffle Details are available online at summersunday.givesmart.com.

In addition to raffle opportunities, Summer Sunday will also feature an array of culinary options, complemented by a selection of beverages, including an open bar with a variety of beer and wine. Entertainment will be provided by the band The Touchables.

This year, Summer Sunday will be a tropical theme and summery outfits are encouraged.

“We are so excited this year to not only be at a brand new venue, but also to have a theme appropriate for the hot summer months.” says Danielle Amrine, Welcome House CEO. “Summer Sunday is our favorite evening, so come prepared for a night of excitement.”

Proceeds from Summer Sunday will benefit Welcome House, an organization committed to making a positive impact on the community by providing a continuum of services taking those in need from housing uncertainty to housing stability. Funds from the event will go directly toward furthering efforts to homelessness for every man, woman, and child served.