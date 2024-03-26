Design LAB: Learn + Build announces Dine with Design fundraiser May 15 at Newport on the Levee

Design LAB: Learn + Build has announced plans for its Dine with Design fundraiser May 15 to support its a K-8 architecture and design education program that annually serves 2,000 students in Greater Cincinnati.

By reaching students at an early age, the Design LAB program helps create equity, inclusion, and equality within the region’s architecture, construction, and engineering industries. The will also honor two exceptional Design LAB participants with Educator of the Year and Volunteer of the Year awards.

Dine with Design takes place during the organization’s Exhibit Week, giving those in attendance a front row seat to view Design LAB student projects from across the region.

“Our Dine with Design event embodies all aspects of our organization’s purpose by celebrating those that provide great impact to our programming & community,” said Gregory Hammond, LEED AP and past president of the Design LAB Board of Trustees. “This event is our largest fundraiser which provides the majority of funding for our education program. It also creates a great way for participants to expand their networks and experience our great city in a unique way,”

Dine with Design will begin at 4 p.m. at the Newport on the Levee. Food and drink will be included during the presentation of the Volunteer and Educator of the Year Awards, at curated dining experiences at three local establishments, and an after-party at Bridgeview Box Park.

Design LAB: Learn + Build, formerly known as Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati (AFC), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with programs, tours, and events for all ages. Its mission is to create appreciation, awareness, and improvement of the built environment through education.

For information on Dine with Design sponsorship opportunities aor to purchase event tickets, please visit www.designlearnandbuild.org or email .

