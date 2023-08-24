NKY Rep. Kim Moser selected to join prestigious Milbank Fellows national leadership program

Representative Kim Moser of Taylor Mill, chair of the Kentucky General Assembly’s House Committee on Health Services, has been selected to join the 2023-24 class of the prestigious Milbank Fellows Program.

The program is a 10-month leadership program that brings together some of the nation’s most respected state legislative and executive branch leaders committed to improving population health.



“This is an incredible honor and I look forward to not only getting to know fellow participants, but working with them to learn how their states are tackling some of the issues we have in common,” said Moser (R-Taylor Mill).



The fellowship is convened and funded by the Milbank Memorial Fund, a nonpartisan foundation focused on improving population health and health equity.

The class includes 24 leaders representing 21 states. Through the Milbank Fellows Program, the fund, working in partnership with the Public Leadership Group, will support the Fellows in:

• Gaining new knowledge about specific population health issues, interdisciplinary health and human services systems, and evidence-based approaches to improving population health

• Expanding their personal insight and leadership capacities in support of defining and advancing a population health vision and agenda

• Creating meaningful connections with a network of colleagues, both from within the cohort and the Milbank State Leadership Network, so they can leverage their new knowledge and capacities to take action in their states



“Each Fellow in our new cohort brings a remarkable wealth of health policy expertise as well as diversity of life experience,” said Milbank Memorial Fund National Director of Population Health and Health Equity Morgan McDonald, MD. “We look forward to engaging with the Fellows and supporting them in continuous learning and the development of successful population health initiatives.”

Moser is a retired NICU and flight nurse and a board member of numerous healthcare related organizations.

“The leadership classes represent the best of health policy leadership from across the country,” said McDonald. “They bring an exceptional blend of perspective and expertise, and their experience in the programs will augment their impact and that of their colleagues for years to come.”

The leadership program, now in its third year, is for senior executive branch and legislative state leaders who are committed to improving population health in their communities. Convened by the Milbank Memorial Fund in partnership with the Colorado Health Institute and the Public Leadership Group, MFP aims to equip participants with new knowledge and evidence-based approaches to specific population health issues, expand their personal insight and leadership capacities, and create meaningful connections with a network of colleagues from across the country.

This upcoming session reflects the seventh cohort of the Milbank Memorial Fund’s ELP. This 10-month program engages early and mid-career legislative and executive branch state and large-county government officials who are committed to bringing a health equity lens to their work to improve population health.

Like MFP, ELP focuses on development of personal insights, hands-on leadership skills, sharing of best practices from public health and leadership experts, and the opportunity to connect with colleagues across states. ELP is facilitated in partnership with nationally recognized academic and leadership consultant Rich Callahan.

For more information on the program, go to Milbank Memorial Fund.