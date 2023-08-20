Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on work on NKY roadways this week; beware of closings, delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on road work underway in the NKY region for the coming week. Weather or unforeseen circumstances would change the schedule with no notice, but motorists are advise to be watchful for delays and closures– and the presence of road crews.

DISTRICTWIDE

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Street sweeping is underway, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sweepers will be out Sunday night through Friday morning until the work is complete on Wednesday, Aug. 30.



Interstate locations: along the barrier walls on I-75 (143 – 192 mile marker; both directions), I-471 (entire interstate), I-275 (entire interstate), I-71 (77.7 – 54.9 mile point), KY-1039 (0.6 – 7.11 mile point)

Bike Lanes on: KY 237 (North Bend Road), KY 842 (Houston Road), KY 1017 (Aero Parkway/Turfway Road), KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road), and KY 16 (Pride Parkway)

The sweeper collects debris, loose gravel, nails, etc. all things that could impact motorists if they need to utilize the highway shoulder for an emergency. Street sweeping is performed once a month to maintain and clean our roadways and bicycle/pedestrian facilities. Contractors will occasionally utilize a single lane closure for the sweeper to complete passes along narrow shoulders on I-71/75 and other needed areas. Slow down and be aware of slow-moving equipment and potential lane closures during this mobile operation.



• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide thermoplastic retrace is underway. Contractors will waterblast existing intersection markings (stop bars, crosswalks, turn lane arrows). Crews will work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. This year, crews will primarily work on routes around Campbell, Kenton and Grant Counties. Thermoplastic Retrace Schedule:

Week of Sunday, Aug. 20: KY 1120 (E. 10th Street/ Memorial Parkway ) from Newport Pavilion Shopping Center to N. Fort Thomas Avenue

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide striping is underway. Contractors will be striping various routes within the district: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts. Contractors are currently striping in:



• Day shift: Secondary and Rural Routes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Night shift (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.):

• Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Kenton, and Gallatin Counties

• I-71, I-275, and I-471

Interstate routes will be completed first followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation. Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint. The project has a completion date of late August 2023.

WEEKEND BLITZ

Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 21 at 5 a.m: I-471 Northbound — left two lanes will be CLOSED from north of the I-275 ramps to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. NOTE: All lane closures listed below have a single lane closed at 8 p.m. and a double lane closure beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

All exit ramp closures listed below will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 21: I-471 Northbound right lane closed south of US 27 to north of US 27. Single lane closure beginning at 8 p.m. Off-ramp from I-471 northbound to US 27 will be CLOSED from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes/ramps reopen by 5 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22: I-471 Northbound left lane closed south of US 27 to north of US 27. On-ramp from US 27 to I-471 northbound will be CLOSED from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes/ramps reopen by 5 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23: I-471 Northbound right lane closed north of US 27 to north of KY 1892 (Grand Avenue). Off-ramp from I-471 northbound to KY 1892 (Grand Avenue) will be CLOSED from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes/ramps reopen by 5 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23: I-471 Northbound right lane closed north of US 27 to north of KY 1892 (Grand Avenue). The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: on-ramp from KY 1892 to I-471 northbound, and the I-471 northbound off-ramp to KY 1120 (Memorial Parkway). All lanes/ramps reopen by 5 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 24: I-471 Northbound right lane closed south of KY 1120 (Memorial Parkway) to south of the Ohio River. The off-ramp from I-471 northbound to KY 1120 (Memorial Parkway) will be CLOSED.

WEEKEND BLITZ — LANE CLOSURES FROM 8 P.M. FRIDAY TO 5 A.M. MONDAY

Friday, Aug. 24 through Monday, Aug. 27: I-471 Southbound left two lanes CLOSED from Daniel Carter Beard Bridge to I-275 ramps. NOTE: All lanes/ramps will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES

• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.

Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Project completion is the end of 2023.

CAMPBELL – PENDLETON COUNTIES

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Summer 2023.

GALLATIN – CARROLL COUNTIES

• Interstate 71 Northbound/Southbound 38.82 – 59.86 mile points –Crews are working on an emergency maintenance project, addressing base failures, milling and resurfacing on portions of I-71. This work will require overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. All lanes will remain open, in both directions, during daytime hours. Crews will be working Sunday through Thursday. This project is currently on Phase 2. Phase 1 is now complete.

Phase 2: north of the Carrollton exit (44.54 mile point) to the 59.86 mile point—about two miles north of the Sparta/Warsaw exit. Following phase 1 completion, crews will begin on the right northbound lane in the project area. Once completed, they’ll switch over to the right southbound lane. They’ll then repeat the process on the left lane northbound, and then southbound. Phase 3: this phase will address surface level milling and patching in the project area. KYTC will advise motorists of any upcoming lane closures once this phase is scheduled. The target completion date is set for October 2023.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Motorists should expect northbound traffic to be down to two lanes in the project area during daytime hours. Ramp modifications are in place at the Crittenden exit on-ramp to I-75 northbound requiring a faster merge. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on the ramp and through/near the work zone. Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m., crews will perform a traffic switch. Traffic will shift to the right two lanes of I-75 south of the project area. Work on the northbound lanes of I-75 is expected to take place through the end of 2023. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 1017 (Aero Parkway/Turfway Road) 1.7 – 3.9 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 1017 from KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) to U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) will begin Tuesday, Aug. 8. Traffic loop work will take place first followed by resurfacing in late August. An overnight single lane closure will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Flaggers will be used for traffic control when needed. The project is expected to be complete by late September.

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) — 14.32 – 15.35 mile points — An overnight thermoplastic striping operation will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 20. Crews will be working on KY 18 from Ridge Road to Ewing Boulevard. This portion of the project is expected to be completed Sunday, Aug. 20. KYTC will advise if any additional work is required beyond the expected completion date.

• US 42 – 10.1 – 12.66 mile-marker – A resurfacing project will begin on Sunday, Aug. 13 on US 42 between Beechwood Lane/Harvey Quast Drive and north of KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road). Weather permitting, crews will address base failures the week of Sunday, Aug. 13. Resurfacing work is expected to begin the week of Sunday, Aug. 20. All work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Evening/overnight single lane closures should be expected in both directions. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during working hours. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.

• KY 536 (Hathaway Road) 9.2 – 9.6 mile point – a widening project on KY 536 from Spruce Lane to Canoe Drive is in progress. Crews will be working on the south side of KY 536 from 9 a.m. t o 3 p.m. to provide a new access point to the Ballyshannon subdivision. Temporary traffic signals have been removed and the project area is open to two way traffic. Flaggers will be on-site during working hours to guide motorsits around the work area. This project has a completion date of October 2023.

• KY 2846 (Tanner Road) – 0.0 – 1.32 mile points – A resurfacing project on Tanner Road from KY 237 to KY 8 is now complete.

• KY 3060 (Frogtown Road) 1.4 – 2.03 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 3060 from Donora Drive to Station Lane is in progress. Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a project to straighten the curve east of Triple Crown Blvd., improve sight distan ce, improve drainage by adding culverts, and resurface the road in the project area. Daytime single lane closures will be in place. Flaggers will be in place on both ends of the construction site to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has a completion date of November 2023.

• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) 2.26 – 5.298 mile points – Corrective work is in progress on KY 237 from Valleyview Drive to Rogers Lane. There will be single lane closures in place during the working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews work during daytime hours. This work will be completed by mid-August.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023.



• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

• U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – The U.S. 25 Dixie Highway/Richwood Road SPUI is NOW OPEN.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Even though the new interchange pattern is now in place there will still be heavy construction activity happening throughout the project area until the end of 2023.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

PROJECT UPDATE: A single lane closure will be in place between Locust Creek Bridge and Locust Creek Road (7.1 mile point) is in effect, to allow crews to repair a slide in the project limits. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic around the work zone. In the coming weeks, temporary traffic signals will also be installed to direct traffic, which will be in operation 24/7. The slide repair work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-471 Northbound/Southbound) – 0.0 – 4.75 mile point A resurfacing project is underway. It will include resurfacing I-471 northbound and southbound, exit on/off ramps, the ramps from I-275 to I-471, and a small portion of KY 471 on the southern end of the project. This will entail overnight and weekend lane closures. Closures will be permitted during the following times: On I-471 Northbound/Southbound:

Weekdays: single lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic may be reduced to one lane beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes must reopen by 5 a.m.

Weekends: beginning Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., traffic in a single direction of I-471 may be reduced to one lane.

Only one closure in a single direction may be in place at any time.

• Exit Ramps:

All work on two-lane ramps will be performed using part-width construction while maintaining one lane of traffic.

Single lane closures on two lane ramps can take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Overnight single lane ramps may be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. No two ramps in the same direction will be closed the same evening.

KYTC will advise motorists ahead of any exit ramp closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the entirety of the project. No lane/ramp closures will be permitted during the Labor Day holiday weekend.



• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) – 16.33 – 16.51 mile point – there will be a single lane closure for a widening project on U.S. 27 now underway. Crews will be widening U.S. 27 from Johns Hill Road to Marshall Lane to three lanes. The following closures will also be in place for the duration of the project: Marshall Lane between U.S. 27 and Bluegrass Drive. Alexandria Way between U.S. 27 and Elblaine Drive. Bluegrass Drive Connector (between Applebees/Walgreens) will be closed at U.S. 27. Detour: Local traffic can take Johns Hill Road to Bluegrass Drive on the western portion of the project. On the eastern portion, motorists can use the southern entrance of Alexandria Way. Sidewalk detour: U.S. 27 southbound, west on Marshall Lane, south on Bluegrass Drive, east on Bluegrass Connector, and back on U.S. 27 southbound The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

• KY 9 (AA Highway) – 12.43 – 14.93 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 9 is underway. Motorists should expect single lane closures during the working hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, evening/overnight single lane closures should be expected during the working hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times during working hours. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2023.

• KY 1936 (Pond Creek/Kenton Station Road) 3.1 – 3.3 mile-point – A slide repair project on KY 1936 is now complete and the road is open to traffic.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023.

I-71 Southbound: Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then continuing overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. One lane will be closed while those crews continue resurfacing work and other tasks along the project area.



• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – A partial reopening of two lanes of traffic is in effect. From the partial reopening to the completition date – crews may need to close one lane of traffic at a time as those crews continue working on a landslide repair project. A flagger would be used to direct traffic during these times. Despite the partial reopening, commercial vehicle traffic will remain prohibited on this stretch of U.S. 42 while road crews continue to finish the project. A signed detour will be in place to direct commercial vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35. The expected completition date of the project is November 2023.

GRANT COUNTY

• I-75 Southbound (145.5 – 151.1 mile-marker)/Northbound (148 – 150 mile-marker) – Road repairs are in progress on I-75 between the Williamstown and Corinth exits. All lanes are now open in both directions. Weather permitting, contractors will be installing inlaid pavement markers and permanent striping. This project has a completion date of early August.



HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) is underway. A road closure is in place and will remain in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.

KENTON COUNTY

• KY 1829 (Richardson Road) – 1.26 – 2.225 mile points – a}A daytime single lane closure is in effect as part of an ongoing safety improvement project. Richardson Road will be down to one lane between the working hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Bramblewood Drive to Circlewood Drive. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will focus on ditching/shouldering, replacing guardrail, and replacing culverts to improve drainage. The project is expected to be completed by October 15, 2023.

• I-275 Eastbound – 79 – 81 mile markers – A maintenance project will require a single lane closure on I-275 Eastbound from east of KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road) to west of KY 16 (Pride Parkway). Crews will be pothole patching on the bridge over KY 17 (Madison Pike) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This work will require a single right lane closure through the project area. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. KYTC will advise motorists if any additional work in the project area will be required the week of Monday, Aug. 21.

• KY 16 (Decoursey Ave) 15 mile-marker – CSX has completed crossing repairs on the railway on KY 16 and the roadway is now open.

• KY 2044 (Marshall Road) – 0.0 – 1.28 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway. The project on Marshall Road will take place between KY 16 and Petty Road. Crews will begin by addressing base failures. Crews will work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Single lane closures should be expected. Flaggers will guide traffic safely through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2023.

• Intersection of KY 536 (Visalia Road) and KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) – 9.17 mile point of KY 177 – A safety improvement project is in progress. This project will include single lane closures on both KY 536 and KY 177. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project will include raising the approach from KY 536 eastbound to KY 177. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.



• KY 17 (Madison Pike) – mile point 17.759 – Daily lane closures are in place as crews work on constructing a new driveway and turn lanes for a proposed church. Lane closures will be in place while crews are working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The project is expected to be completed by late August.

• U.S. 25 (4.9 mile-marker) – A widening project on U.S. 25 just south of Walton is in progress. The project is to provide access to the Walton Industrial Development. Be aware of construction activities, equipment, construction personnel, lane shifts, and slowed traffic. This work will continue until October 2023.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) an d KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. The new KY 1501 (Hands Pike) alignment is open to traffic. Crews are finishing up some final tasks along the project area. The project is expected to be complete by the end of August 2023. KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) between new KY 1501 and Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501) is now open to traffic and the detour is removed.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points –single lane closures in in place between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. Temporary single lane closures may be required while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through December 2023. Temporary traffic signals were installed within the project limits to allow contractors to clear a landslide. The first signal is installed at Lyons Road and the second is installed near KY 845 (Eden Shale Road). (15.3 to 15.6 mile points)

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. Check our social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.

