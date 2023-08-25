St. Elizabeth Cancer Center gets ’23 Innovator Award from Assn. of Community Cancer Centers

The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) announced today that St. Elizabeth Cancer Center in Edgewood, Kentucky, is a recipient of a 2023 ACCC Innovator Award.

St. Elizabeth Cancer Center won the award for the development of a care delivery model that demonstrates sustainable outreach for cancer screening, with a specific focus on at-risk and underserved patient populations.





The model is a result of the healthcare system’s multi-year effort to develop a program for outreach to patients with outstanding orders for lung, breast, and colon cancer screenings. Following a financial analysis of both the associated costs and the reimbursement for these preventative services, the cancer program found it had achieved a positive net return on its investment, allowing for an expansion of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center’s Population Health Support Services team that conducts outreach to patients within the community.

“Our program has grown exponentially since we started our program back in 2013. It’s through a team-based effort that has demonstrated the value of lung cancer screening—certainly for our patients and for our community, but also for our healthcare system,” said Michael Gieske, MD, Medical Director of Lung Cancer Screening at St. Elizabeth Health Care.

Dr. Gieske and Jamie Reis, RN, BSN, Manager of Population Health Support Services at St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, will speak about the success of the program and how it has improved health equity in the healthcare system’s region at the ACCC 40th National Oncology Conference in Austin, Texas. Learn more about this program in a deep dive with Dr. Gieske on the CANCER BUZZ podcast.