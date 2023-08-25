Art Lander’s Outdoors: A history and guide to crossbow hunting white-tailed deer in Kentucky

Bow hunters in Kentucky have had a contentious relationship with the crossbow through the years.

When archers hunted with traditional bows — longbows and recurves– opponents called the crossbow a “gun bow,” referring to the fact that crossbows have triggers, and anyone could shoot one accurately without much practice or dedication to the sport.

The crossbow, initially a weapon of war, is believed to have originated in China as early as 6th century BC, but its heyday was likely during the Middle Ages in Europe.

As a deer hunting weapon, many state wildlife agencies, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) included, were reluctant to establish seasons at first because crossbows were such a controversial issue among archers, and archery clubs and organizations.

But when the hunting bow of choice became the modern compound bow in the late 1960s, that mindset began to change.

Holless Wilbur Allen developed the compound bow in 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri and a U.S. patent was granted in 1969.

Compound bows, built with a system of cables, pulleys, cams and wheels, are easier to draw and shoot, offer faster arrow speeds, are more powerful, and enable better performance over longer distances than traditional archery bows.

The crossbow of today is a compound crossbow, able to launch arrows at speeds unimagined decades ago. Most bows come equipped with optical sights. Archers have a choice of aluminum or carbon arrows, tipped fixed-blade or mechanical broadheads. Some arrows are equipped with lighted nocks, so hunters can better see the flight of their arrow in low light.

The Advantages of Hunting with a Crossbow

There are several advantages that archers soon realize when hunting deer with a crossbow, compared to a so-called “vertical bow.”

A crossbow is cocked before the hunt, the safety engaged, and an arrow (bolt) is loaded. At that point the bow is ready to shoot so when a deer approaches, the archer simply disengages the safety, aims and shoots.

Since the bow doesn’t have to be drawn there is far less possibility that the deer will detect movement as the archer gets on target. That fact gives the archer, dressed in camouflage head-to-toe, including hat, face mask or face paint and gloves, a higher chance of getting off a good shot, especially when hunting from a ground blind or natural blind made from tree limbs and brush.

Technological and design advances in recent years have created crossbows that can be safely cocked and de-cocked in the field, with little effort.

The crossbow enables youth hunters, being mentored in the field with an adult, the handicapped, persons with shoulder issues (rotator cuff tears), small frame adults or seniors who can’t handle a vertical bow, to hunt during archery season.

Deer Harvest with Crossbows in Kentucky

The first crossbow season in Kentucky was in 1969 at the 7,300-acre Pioneer Weapons Wildlife Management Area, according to KDFWR.

An article written by Dick Farmer, published in the September 1975 issue of Happy Hunting Ground Magazine reported: “Generally, longbows, including compound bows, may be used in deer bow hunting. Crossbows are prohibited except in the Pioneer Weapons Wildlife Management Area in Bath and Menifee counties where primitive hunting is allowed and where crossbows of not less than 80 pounds pull are legal.”

In 1978, deer hunting with a crossbow was written into the regulations.

The 1979 archery and crossbow deer seasons were: October 1 through November 9, and November 13 through November 19 for archery, and November 20 through November 30 for crossbow. Crossbows were limited to a 100-pound minimum, with a bolt weight of 380 grains minimum, and working safety device.

2004 was the first year that the harvest of deer with crossbows was described in detail in the KDFWR deer harvest statistics, posted on their website. That season hunters bagged 561 deer statewide.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.

According to KDFWR annual Deer Reports, the harvest of deer with crossbows had increased to 1,969 by the 2011-12 season. In the following seasons that number fluctuated from year to year, but generally trended upward. By the 2016-17 season, the deer harvest with crossbows had increased to 3,989, and represented about three percent of the total deer harvest. At that time the crossbow season for deer was split, with an early season October 1-21, and a late season, November 10-December 31.

But for the 2019-20 deer season, the crossbow season was greatly lengthened, starting roughly two weeks after the start of archery season, and running through the end of archery season in January.

The result was dramatic. Hunters reported taking 9,782 deer, a 107.9 percent increase over the previous season, and a 135.5 percent increase over the five-year average of 4,154 deer. That season, the deer harvest with crossbows was 37.1 percent of the total archery harvest.

Since that remarkable season the deer harvest with crossbows has continued to increase, and has become a higher percentage of the total deer harvest. Last season, archers took a record 13,266 deer with crossbows.

Crossbow Season for Deer in Kentucky

The 2023-24 crossbow season in Kentucky is September 16 through January 15, 2024.

The youth and senior crossbow season runs concurrently with the general archery season, September 2 through January 15, 2024.

Either sex deer may be taken with some restrictions.

A guide to Kentucky’s deer season regulations for the 2023-24 season is available at fw.ky.gov/Deer

Learning About Crossbows

Ten Point Crossbows, of Mogadore, Ohio, has been an industry leader for over 25 years.

Visit their website www.tenpointcrossbows.com to learn about crossbows, how they function and the technological advances through the years. View their product line, buy online or find the nearest dealer.

The harvest of deer with a crossbow in Kentucky is now a major part of the overall archery harvest.

The crossbow gives more hunters than ever imagined a chance to participate in archery season.

In semi-rural areas where firearms hunting is not safe, or allowed, the harvest of deer with crossbows has become important to help control deer numbers that are above management goals.

The evolution of the crossbow from ancient times, and its role in hunting today, is a compelling story.