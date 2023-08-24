Taco John decides not to locate a restaurant on Mall Road, formally pulls out from the site

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Taco John’s, a popular Mexican fast food restaurant, has decided not to go ahead with their plans to locate one of their eateries on Mall Road, where the old Beechmont Optical used to be.

“They didn’t give a reason why,” said Joshua Hunt, City Administrator. “They submitted a letter this morning formally pulling from the site. They said it was outside their control. This is the second time it has happened.”

Originally Taco John’s submitted a plan and went through a six-month process for the location on Mall Road. The company cited construction costs as a reason for halting the process the first time, Hunt said, but then they resumed their process, and went through more than four months toward occupying the site, only to officially pull out on Tuesday.

The location they had chosen was a 1 1/4 acre lot across Plaza Boulevard from Smokey Bones, and facing Mall Road. That entrance was going to be off Plaza Boulevard, and the drive through line would have wrapped around the sides and back of the building.

Taco John’s International is an American fast food restaurant founded in 1969 by John Turner. The headquarters is in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and as of last year, they have about 380 locations in 22 states.

This would have been their first location in Northern Kentucky, although they do have locations in Western Kentucky. The closest location is in West Chester, Ohio. Their decor tends to be true to their origin, more southwestern, with a lot of stucco. To locate in Kentucky, the city encouraged them to use more brick and stone in their veneer.

“I don’t know the details behind it,” said Hunt. “They may come back to the market, they may be pulling out because of interest rates, or construction costs, who knows. it is kind of a sought after thing, if you watch social media, a lot of people want a Taco John’s, and with we will continue to work with them to find them a home if they choose.”

He said the city has formally pulled all the plans, and if the company decides they want to reopen the discussion of settling in Florence, they will have to start the process all over.