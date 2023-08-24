Advocate and coach, Jim Wihebrink, wants to start Boone County High School Sports Hall of Fame

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Jim Wihebrink entered the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in January.

Now, he wants to start a Hall of Fame of his own. At Boone County High School.

“There’s no Hall of Fame to speak of at Boone County High School,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “That means great athletes like former NFL star Shaun Alexander is not recognized as he should be.”

Wihebrink calls his task a “labor of love.” He says he’s done all the research for the project, including prodding through all the old yearbooks.

For now, Wihebrink’s main concern is track and cross-country athletes. And why now?

He coached both programs for the Rebels 20 years and was named NKAC Coach of the Year on four different occasions, His combined coaching record: Boys 825 wins 496 losses (689%); Girls 733 wins, 564 losses (57%). His track and filed record was 1,302 wins and 399 losses (77%).

“I’ve had some great athletes perform for me,” he said, “And they should have a Hall of Fame for all time.”

And when Wihebrink says he’s attacked this project – well get this. “The school isn’t funding it all all,” he said. “I’ve paid for the plaques, name plates, and even the Plexiglas to protect the plaques.”

The next step – where to place the honored.

“In the gymnasium,” he said, “That’s the most logical place.”

But a timeline has yet to be discussed for the ribbon-cutting and naming of the first Hall of Fame class.

The 77-year-old Wihelbrink started his career at Dayton (Ky.) High School as a football coach. “In 1968 I coached linebackers for a team that made it to the state semi-finals,” he said.

He coached freshmen track at Purcell for two years where the team was GCL Frosh Champions.

Dixie Heights was his next stop as varsity track coach (two years) – and his team placed third in the region. He was head track coach at Lima Catholic as well as Assistant Football Coach – he held the same titles at Forest Park High School.

Wihebrink returned to Kentucky in 1977 as Track and Cross-Country Coach at Boone County High School – he strayed with the Rebels 20 years.

“We started cross country in 1978,” he said, “But the girls already had a team.”

In fact, Stephanie Wallner was a Regional Champion in 1972, Wihebrink recalled. “And in 1975, Marilyn Zembrodt and Mary Klay O’Hara were Champions. Mary Kay was a State cross country champ,” he said. “And the course was a mile run back then.”

It’s only fitting Jim Wihebrink would promote, fund and research a Hall of Fame at Boone County High School.

It was many of those Rebel runners that propelled Wihebrink into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.